Former Tourism Minister Leaves Behind A Future Proofed Industry

Tākiri nei te ao, e rere he pōkaitara manu. Ka topa me tiki rawa, hei ā mai i au.

Tihei Mauri Ora!

Kōpata iho tonu te maringi o roimata kia rātou te tira kua mawhiti kē te haere ki te mākau nui o te iwi e tīraha mai rā. Tukua koutou kia topa arorangi atu hei mata kōkiri ānewa i te rangi. Ahakoa kua whakaoma atu koutou, ko o koutou wairua kei te mau tonu iho, e moe, okioki.

Rātou ki a rātou, tātou ki a tātou. Tihei Mauri Ora!

Me mihi kā tika ki a koe Minita Hon Kelvin Davis e māwehe nei. Ko koe rā te tūāpapa whakaohooho, whakanekeneke, kaiwhāngai i te whakaaro, kaikukume hinengaro, kaiārahi hei tohu i te kei o te waka ki ngā ngaru kokoti o āpōpō e pukepuke mai nei i ngā tau kua taha ake nei.

Ka noho mai o mahi hei tūāpapa matua hikihiki, whakataratara ake i ngā tūmanakotanga o te tira e hiki nei i ngā pae tata, i ngā pae tawhiti e pūmanawanuia nei e te tira Tāpoi o Aotearoa.

I toko ake te tira manaaki i ngā whenua, me ngā āhuatanga noho hōpuni o te tangata ki ngā whenua o Aotearoa

I whakaara ake te tau tūhonohono ahurea, tipu o te ora i waenga i a Aotearoa kia Nīhaomā ma roto i te ao Tāpoi

Te ōrokohanga mai o te whakaaronui o Tiaki hei korowai āhuru i te taurikuratanga o te whenua nei a Aotearoa

Whakauru mai i te nama hei utu mo ngā waewae tapu kua tau mai hei manuhiri ki Aotearoa hei whakawhanake i te taiao, me ngā hāpori.

I kōkiri ake te Rautaki Kāwenata Tāpoi o Aotearoa kia pua mai ko te oranga tonutanga i roto i tēnei ahurea haere ake nei ngā tau.

Tuteihu nei te hira o ngā whakawhētaai ki a koe i tū hei pou whakawhirinaki hei awa mai i ngā whakapukepuke moana i roto i ngā wā e hakahaka ana te tai, pākia nei ki te urunga toka.

I ora aiō anō tō tira i tō kaupapa Rautaki Whakamarumaru Roopu Tāpoi e whai wāhi ai ngā peka o ngā rau ki ngā kokonga kāinga katoa, ā, i pā te rongo o te aroha ki ngā ope Māori anō hoki.

E kore rawa e mōnehunehu te pūmanawanui o te aroha a te Hāpori Māori Tāpoi o Aotearoa ki a koe, me te tini o ngā mahi, o teheke o ngā werawera i pau ki runga ki tēnei ahurea. Mei kore ake ko koe.

Hei karapinepine katoa i ngā mihi, me pēnei pea te korero.

Kāhaki ana te pō, whakaeke mai anō he awatea, ka tīoro anō he manu. Kua tukua te karearea mārangaranga kia rere ki te rākau tawhiti nui a Tāne, kua wātea he taunga mo he manu taki, manu taikō i tōnā wao.

E manawanui, manawakoa, manawareka te tatari atu o NZ Māori Tourism ki te mahi ngātahi atu ki te Minita hou Hon Stuart Nash.

Whakatika atu ki te waka, kia mau, ki te hoe.

Tēnā tatou katoa!

Former Tourism Minister leaves behind a future proofed industry

NZ Māori Tourism acknowledges the tremendous contribution made by outgoing Tourism Minister Hon Kelvin Davis (Ngāti Manu), to the Aotearoa New Zealand tourism industry.

Since coming into office in 2017 as the Minister of Tourism, Minister Davis has been key in uplifting and future proofing tourism as well as bringing forward a strong Māori world view through several initiatives including, but not limited to:

establishing the Responsible Camping Working Group to develop solutions for Aotearoa New Zealand’s freedom camping woes;

leading the country’s China New Zealand Year of Tourism to strengthen cultural, economic and people-to-people ties through tourism;

launching the Tiaki – Care for New Zealand industry-led initiative to remind travellers of their responsibilities as guests;

introducing the International Visitor Levy to put resources back into the communities and environment, and,

launching the Aotearoa New Zealand Government Tourism Strategy to enrich Aotearoa New Zealand through sustainable tourism growth.

Minister Davis worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure tourism and business owners pulled through one of the biggest blows the tourism industry has ever faced.

During the Strategic Tourism Assets Protection Programme, the Minister ensured that funding was equitably shared amongst applicants, and that Māori applicants were well represented at the table.

Māori tourism, as a sector, was extremely fortunate to have such a gracious leader that understood and campaigned for the needs of his constituents.

We are grateful for Minister Davis’s leadership and dedication, and wish him all the best in his new role as Minister for Children and continuing his other responsibilities as Minister for Māori Crown Relations: Te Arawhiti, Minister for Corrections and Associate Minister of Education (Māori Education).

NZ Māori Tourism looks forward to working with the incoming Tourism Minister Hon Stuart Nash.

Whakatika atu ki te waka, kia mau, ki te hoe.

Tēnā tatou katoa!

