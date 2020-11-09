Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Landmark Tauranga commercial complex goes up for sale

Monday, 9 November 2020, 9:13 am
Press Release: Bayleys


Syndicated owners are selling the landmark retail, office and cinema hub in Tauranga’s CBD located at 21 Devonport Road. The complex offers a total net lettable floor area of some 2,865 square metres on 2,523 square metres of freehold land.

Known as the Goddards Centre, the property is a quality two-level commercial complex spread over 30 tenancies, with prominent frontages onto Tauranga’s two main retail streets, Devonport Road and Grey Street.

It currently generates annual passing rental income of $326,812 plus outgoings and GST from leases covering 1,347 square metres, with the opportunity to optimise and diversify the tenant mix by filling a number of ground-floor vacancies. Appraised annual net rental for the entire site is approximately $700,000.

The property is now being marketed for sale by tender closing on 20 November (unless sold prior) through Bayleys Tauranga.

This presents a unique opportunity for a new owner to build up a future-proofed rent roll to maximise income, with further add-value options to reconfigure or redevelop the site, according to the family sales team of Brendon, Lynn and Ryan Bradley.

The site is zoned City Centre Business under Tauranga City Council’s operative district plan, supporting retail shops and offices as permitted activities and allowing multi-level development up to 49 metres high.

“Investors can aim high with the option of further development to take advantage of a 49-metre height limit, along with the massive potential and boundless opportunities the scale of this property provides,” said Brendon Bradley.

Key tenants at the Goddards Centre include Rialto Tauranga with their three cinemas, a café and bar, global wealth-planning providers Southpac Group, national skin and beauty chain Caci Clinic, and the Collar & Thai Restaurant which has occupied the Goddards Centre for 26 years – as well as long-established retail occupants Hammon Jewellers and Step Inn Shoes.

“The complex presents a striking and instantly recognisable frontage to Devonport Road, with an exterior featuring clean, modern lines with glowing copper/aluminium cladding and a grand entrance façade with steel beams and a glazed canopy,” said Brendon.

A similar frontage on Grey Street, though smaller, offers a striking entrance beneath a cathedral-style glazed canopy.

“The building underwent a significant upgrade between 2004 and 2008, ensuring a modern, well-maintained accommodation offering throughout. Tenancy fitouts are contemporary with various flooring, wall, lighting and ceiling finishes and individualised glass frontages,” Brendon said.

The L-shaped structure has seismic ratings ranging from 100 percent of new building standard at the northern section, to 91 percent at the eastern part and 67 percent in the western segment.

The property incorporates a busy pedestrian thoroughfare connecting Devonport Road and Grey Street and is within convenient walking distance of banks, professional offices, post office and commercial services, as well as the inner-city transport hub and the city’s waterfront precinct.

Lynn Bradley said the complex was perfectly positioned to reap the benefits of a wave of development driven by Tauranga’s status as one of New Zealand’s fastest-growing cities.

“The growing CBD is undergoing a transformation with the addition of Waikato University’s new Tauranga campus, the Quest Tauranga Central hotel and the Bay of Plenty Regional Council building. Other major developments are afoot to deliver new offices, retail amenities and apartments including the $200 million Farmers project. These developments will bring new life and vibrancy to the city centre,” she said.

Ryan said other locational advantages also support investment in Tauranga – led by its strategic position in the ‘Golden Triangle’ stretching to Auckland, two and a half hours away, and Hamilton at one hour fifteen minutes. This zone accounts for over half of the nation’s population and GDP, he said.

The Bay of Plenty recorded the nation’s strongest percentage growth in regional GDP in the five years to March 2019. Demand for local goods and services is underpinned by a rapidly growing population, swelling by 8.5 percent in the five years ending June 2018 and tipped to add another 8.7 percent by 2028.

“Commercial investment properties of the scale of Goddards are in short supply in Tauranga in the current market. Investors, developers or corporates will see attractive add-value possibilities to capitalise on the potential of this high quality, well located mixed-use commercial asset,” Ryan said.

“With a height limit of up to 49 metres available, the potential for apartments is obvious given the panoramic views across the harbour.

“Buyers are encouraged to take advantage of the current income stream and bring fresh thinking to either rename, reconfigure, or re-tenant as a vibrant laneway, or look to the sky for future development.”

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats: Unemployment Rate Hits 5.3 Percent Due To COVID-19

In the September 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people rose by 37,000 to reach 151,000, as the impact of COVID-19 hit the labour market, Stats NZ said today. In the September 2020 quarter: There were 37,000 ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Auckland Building Consents Top $1 Billion

For the first time, the monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland exceeded $1 billion, Stats NZ said today. The September 2020 monthly value of building consents issued in Auckland accounted for about 44 percent of the national total of $2.4 billion. ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Porirua Most Expensive Region To Rent, According To Trade Me

A rental website shows this town is now New Zealand's most expensive region to rent a house, ahead of Wellington and Auckland cities. More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: Nearly 1,000 More Big Businesses Now Than Two Decades Ago – Media Release

There are now 2,690 big businesses in New Zealand employing more than 100 staff – nearly 1,000 or 58 percent more than 20 years ago, Stats NZ said today. Over the 20 years to February 2020, the total number of enterprises in New Zealand increased ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Housing Boom Could Get Worse, Economist Warns

Economists are calling on the Reserve Bank to reinstate lending restrictions, warning the housing market is spiralling out of control. More>>

ALSO:


Fonterra: Latest Sustainability Report Shows Most Encouraging Progress To Date

Fonterra has achieved its most encouraging sustainability results since starting its annual reporting four years ago, but the Co-op is staying focused on what still needs to be done to reach its long-term targets. “The progress we’ve made this ... More>>

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. “Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ... More>>

ALSO:

CERT NZ: Malicious Computer Virus Targeting New Zealanders

CERT NZ, the government agency which supports organisations and individuals affected by cyber security incidents, says a recent surge of increasingly sophisticated malware attacks is affecting everyday New Zealanders as well as large organisations. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: NZ Small Business Recovery Continues In September

Xero, the global small business platform, today released its Small Business Insights (XSBI) for September revealing an uptick in small business jobs and year-on-year revenue growth in New Zealand. Nationwide, the average number of jobs in the small ... More>>

ALSO:


Courts: Businessman Eric Watson Sentenced To A Four-Month Jail Term

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 