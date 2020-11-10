Applications Open For 2021 Meat Industry Association Scholarships

Students considering a future career in New Zealand’s red meat sector are encouraged to apply for a Meat Industry Association Scholarship.

Six undergraduate scholarships providing $5,000 a year for each year of study and four post-graduate awards of $10,000 a year for each year of study are awarded to the successful applicants.

Sirma Karapeeva, chief executive of the Meat Industry Association, said the awards are aimed at scholars who are looking to contribute their skills to New Zealand’s largest manufacturing industry.

“Our scholarships provide a great pathway for undergraduate or graduate students into what is a productive, innovative and progressive sector. There are significant and exciting opportunities for young people.”

Applications can come from across a wide range of fields of study that are relevant to meat processing, marketing or exporting. That includes food sciences and engineering, agribusiness, commerce, environmental science, international marketing, process design and industrial innovation.

“Our current scholars range from undergraduates in their first year of study through to those undertaking Masters and PhD programmes,” says Ms Karapeeva. “They are studying in locations throughout the country across a very wide range of subjects.

“Attracting skilled people and supporting their development is essential to the success of the industry. That in turn is critical to the prosperity and wealth of the country.

“The sector is New Zealand’s second largest goods exporter and its importance to the economy has been underlined by its resilience and continued strong performance during the global pandemic.”

Scholars may also have the opportunity of part time or vacation work in the meat industry, says Ms Karapeeva.

“A number of our scholars are already working part time and have had holiday jobs or internships in different aspects of the sector, from processing to marketing. They tell us being MIA scholars helped them secure those roles.”

The MIA also runs a mentoring programme for scholars and every year the successful applicants are invited to Wellington to learn more about the industry.

The meat processing sector directly employs some 25,000 people, mainly in regional New Zealand. It is also one of the biggest trainers of New Zealand workers, with approximately 4,500 people undergoing NZQA accredited courses annually.

Scholarship applications must be submitted by 1 December. For further details and to download an application form, please visit the ‘Join the Industry’ section at www.mia.co.nz

© Scoop Media

