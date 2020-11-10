Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

A Real Character On Taranaki Street

Tuesday, 10 November 2020, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Bayleys Realty Group

113 Taranaki Street

A character commercial property in an evolving part of Taranaki Street in central Wellington, has been placed on the market for sale, providing real opportunity for a new owner to optimise the potential of the already-strengthened building.

Well-positioned on Taranaki Street between Jessie and Vivian Streets, the property comprises one vertical half of the building affectionately known as the Gruars Building, so-named after the former auto electrical business that occupied the site for many years.

The freehold property will be sold with vacant possession and offers 348sqm of space over three levels with balconies and a courtyard, on 143sqm of land.

Mark Walker and James Higgie of Bayleys Wellington Commercial are marketing the property for sale and it will be auctioned at 11am 3rd December at Bayleys’ Brandon Street premises.

Walker said an owner-occupier or add-value investor will recognise the hens-teeth nature of a character building strengthened to 80 percent of new building standard in this location – and the options that it presents.

“It’s a very cool building with Georgian overtones, interesting windows, high-stud components and all the charm of a late-19th century property.

“For many people, preserving these character-filled properties is important to maintain a sense of cultural integrity for the city and the current owners have done just this.

“They’ve honoured the bones of the building while creating a light-filled, neutral and tasteful blank canvas for a new owner to take in their own direction.

“It has a good feeling about it with polished wooden floors and great natural light and would make an interesting and functional live/work space with some combination of ground floor showroom/studio with upper level office or residential apartment use.”

Higgie said the property could be further divided into separate tenancies which would appeal to an add-value investor.

“There’s a potential net income of around $79,000 per annum based on a showroom/office usage, however, with inner-city living on the rise as reflected in neighbouring developments, the potential for a cosmopolitan-style city apartment could be appealing, too.

“The property’s Central Area zoning is flexible and allows for development that would progress the Council’s liveable city ideals.”

A few doors down, at 97 Taranaki Street, The Paddington low-rise terraced homes development on the former Capital City Motors’ site will deliver 150-plus new residences, while on the corner of Taranaki and Vivian streets, a new Ramada Hotel and Suites will offer 93 serviced apartments.

“It’s a vibrant part of town and with Jessie, Cuba and College Streets nearby, this is coffee central,” said Walker.

“Our feeling is that an astute owner-operator wishing to consolidate work and home into one easily-accessible site will see the intrinsic value that this site offers.

“It would be an enterprising initiative in a part of the city that is reinventing itself.”

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Science Media Centre: November Quarantine Cluster – Expert Reaction

The Ministry of Health has provided an update on the new cluster of COVID-19 cases which emerged in NZ over the weekend. The new cluster started when a quarantine worker at Auckland’s Jet Park facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A close ... More>>

ALSO:

Barfoot & Thompson: New Tenancies Drive Growth In Average Weekly Rent

While the usual pace of growth was limited by the Government-mandated rent freeze, new residential tenancy agreements signed during the last quarter continued to nudge Auckland’s average weekly rent upwards. According to data from around 16,500 Auckland ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats: Unemployment Rate Hits 5.3 Percent Due To COVID-19

In the September 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people rose by 37,000 to reach 151,000, as the impact of COVID-19 hit the labour market, Stats NZ said today. In the September 2020 quarter: There were 37,000 ... More>>

ALSO:


Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

Banking: Heartland Drops Floating Home Loan Rate To 2.50% P.a.

Heartland has lowered its already low floating home loan rate to 2.50% p.a. – the lowest floating rate offered by a bank in New Zealand. The leading floating rate amongst banks follows Heartland’s recent re-entry into the home loans market with ... More>>

Fonterra: Latest Sustainability Report Shows Most Encouraging Progress To Date

Fonterra has achieved its most encouraging sustainability results since starting its annual reporting four years ago, but the Co-op is staying focused on what still needs to be done to reach its long-term targets. “The progress we’ve made this ... More>>

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. “Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 