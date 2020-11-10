Marlborough’s ‘Summer Feast’

Feast Marlborough is gearing up to co-ordinate a series of events being planned for Marlborough’s usually busy summer period to help oset the impact of Covid-19 on Marlborough’s economy, funded by Council as part of The Economic Action Marlborough (TEAM) Group – our region’s economic recovery group.

Summer is an important time for the food and beverage, hospitality and tourism sectors in Marlborough, when domestic and international tourists and visitors usually drop by and spend time and money enjoying what our region has to oer.

However as we all know, 2020 has been an extraordinary year.

In light of changing circumstances, many are nding new ways to create opportunities to drive their businesses forward. Marlborough has lost a key event in the cancellation of the Wine and Food Festival in February 2020 and therefore many businesses are looking at ways to ensure we can get strong visitation during the summer period.

Feast Marlborough will be working alongside venues, food producers, event organisers and others to assist in developing an exciting series of events during February and March. The key focus is to ensure that all the exciting events planned relating to food and beverages in the region provide an active calendar and the very best experiences for both Marlburians and our visitors.

Feast Marlborough is calling on all venues and food and beverage related businesses to create unique oerings and collaborate with other local suppliers to develop something that locals and visitors will not only support in numbers, but also receive a great experience they will want to talk about!

The events can be big or small - but whatever they are, they will be included in the summer events calendar which will then be promoted by our partners Marlborough District Council and Destination Marlborough as well as through our own Feast Marlborough channels.

Councillor Mark Peters, Chair of TEAM said “Feast Marlborough is well known for organising the hugely popular Feast events and they are perfectly placed to encourage local producers and venues to put on some great events.

TEAM has identied that Marlborough’s tourism, retail and hospitality sectors have been particularly hard hit by Covid-19 and supporting businesses from these sectors is a priority for TEAM. A number of investments have been made in promotion, buy local and events and Summer Feast will reinforce this.”

Feast Marlborough Chair, Fiona Fenwick added, “ We are delighted to be working with our key partners at Marlborough District Council, Destination Marlborough and TEAM in ensuring that Marlborough is very much buzzing over summer. We have a skilled and experienced team who will be reaching out to all those operating in the food and beverage sector in Marlborough and we can’t wait to see what ideas and opportunities there will be for all to enjoy.”

All interested venues, producers etc can contact Summer Feast at info@feastmarlborough.nz or call Fiona on 021725779 or Dion on 021390655 or via the Feast Marlborough Facebook page.

For more information on the work of TEAM and how they are supporting Marlborough’s economic recovery, go to:

https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/civil-defence-emergency-management/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/the-economic-action-marlborough-team-group

