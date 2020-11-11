Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SkyCity Leads The Way For Business Travel In New Zealand

Wednesday, 11 November 2020, 11:28 am
Press Release: SKYCITY

The Grand by SkyCity has been named Oceania’s Leading Business Hotel at the 27th World Travel Awards.

Instead of the traditional gathering at the Oceania Gala ceremony, all winners were invited to unite virtually as part of a global showcase of the very best of the travel and tourism sector.

SkyCity Entertainment Group General Manager of Hotels Brad Burnett says the World Travel Award cements The Grand by SkyCity’s place as a leading hotel in Oceania among business travellers, domestic visitors and international tourists.

“We are very proud to win such a significant travel award after many years of providing exceptional service to our customers and maintaining The Grand’s reputation as a top performing five star rated hotel,” says Burnett.

“Despite the incredible challenges faced by our industry over the course of 2020, it’s amazing to think this year’s awards were voted on by a record number of consumers, illustrating that as the global recovery begins the appetite for tourism has never been stronger.

“The Grand by SkyCity has so much more to offer than your average five star hotel, it’s a place where customers can hide away in lavish surroundings high above the bustling night life of the city streets below or where those seeking excitement can revel in the elegant sophistication of a uniquely intimate refuge.

“In line with SkyCity’s sustainability commitments our hotel amenities are made from recycled milk bottles used within SkyCity, all soap is recycled and made into bio-fuel and we’ve recently introduced amenity kits from recycled materials.

“Today’s customers seek out and book the best sustainable tourism experiences from around the world which is why winning a World Travel Award this year has never been more valuable,” says Burnett

The Grand by SkyCity is also in the running to win Best New Zealand Hotel in the 2020 Hotel Management Awards.

© Scoop Media

Find more from SKYCITY on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Science Media Centre: November Quarantine Cluster – Expert Reaction

The Ministry of Health has provided an update on the new cluster of COVID-19 cases which emerged in NZ over the weekend. The new cluster started when a quarantine worker at Auckland’s Jet Park facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A close ... More>>

ALSO:

Barfoot & Thompson: New Tenancies Drive Growth In Average Weekly Rent

While the usual pace of growth was limited by the Government-mandated rent freeze, new residential tenancy agreements signed during the last quarter continued to nudge Auckland’s average weekly rent upwards. According to data from around 16,500 Auckland ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats: Unemployment Rate Hits 5.3 Percent Due To COVID-19

In the September 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people rose by 37,000 to reach 151,000, as the impact of COVID-19 hit the labour market, Stats NZ said today. In the September 2020 quarter: There were 37,000 ... More>>

ALSO:


Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

Banking: Heartland Drops Floating Home Loan Rate To 2.50% P.a.

Heartland has lowered its already low floating home loan rate to 2.50% p.a. – the lowest floating rate offered by a bank in New Zealand. The leading floating rate amongst banks follows Heartland’s recent re-entry into the home loans market with ... More>>

Fonterra: Latest Sustainability Report Shows Most Encouraging Progress To Date

Fonterra has achieved its most encouraging sustainability results since starting its annual reporting four years ago, but the Co-op is staying focused on what still needs to be done to reach its long-term targets. “The progress we’ve made this ... More>>

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. “Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 