Scania NZ Service Dealer Update



Independent service dealer, Vent Ltd (based in Blenheim), will no longer be an authorised Scania Dealer.

Scania New Zealand Managing Director, Mattias Lundholm, says Scania’s renowned quality customer service remains their top priority.

“We will be making a further announcement very soon to provide our upper South Island customers with more information and timelines,” says Lundholm.

Scania recently acquired seven Trucks & Trailers service centres around New Zealand. The expansion boosted Scania’s stable of nation-wide dealerships to 29, and trebled its number of employees to grow to a team of more than 190.

In the meantime, if customers have any questions or enquires, they are invited to contact Nick Allan, Service Director on nick.allan@scania.co.nz

