Macquarie Cloud Services Wins Managed Services Innovation Of The Year For Azure

Wednesday, 11 November 2020, 12:18 pm
Press Release: Macquarie

Australian Company recognised globally in same year it signed strategic Azure agreement with Microsoft

Macquarie Cloud Services (part of Macquarie Telecom Group, ASX: MAQ), has won the Managed Services Innovation of the Year award at the annual Global Telecom (Glotel) Awards. The company was recognised for its Azure Managed service, developed exclusively for the Microsoft Azure platform.

The ‘Glotels’ are a global awards ceremony recognising innovation in advancing and transforming today's telecom industry. This year, the ceremony was held virtually from London and recognised leading companies from around the world including Ericsson, Digicel and NTT, alongside Macquarie Cloud Services.

The company was recognised for the benefits it has brought to Australian companies through Azure, including saving customers an average of 26 per cent off their public cloud costs and promoting a more advanced use of Azure services. The award also recognised Macquarie’s consistent Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +87, one of the highest in Australia, and investment in its people, process and technology.

Macquarie was also acknowledged for being the first managed service provider (MSP) in the world to develop the VMware VeloCloud SD-WAN ‘Virtual Edge’ – delivering true hybrid network management into Azure.

“We're very proud of this industry award. To be recognised for both innovation and customer service on Azure is everything we've strived to achieve,” said Naran McClung, Head of Azure, Macquarie Cloud Services.

The company launched the Azure business at the start of 2019 and signed a strategic agreement with Microsoft in February of this year. Since then, it has gone from strength to strength, with particular success in higher education, telecoms, fintech, hospitality, manufacturing, and among independent software vendors (ISVs).

The win makes for Macquarie Telecom Group’s third global award in the space of eight days, after it became the first Australian company to win Best Customer Experience (CX) of the Year, and David Tudehope first Australian CEO to win CEO of the Year, at the World Communication Awards. Macquarie Cloud Services was also recently recognised as one of the best places to work in Australia.

