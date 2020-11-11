Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

AA Insurance Leads Customer Experience Survey Among NZ’s Strongest Brands

Wednesday, 11 November 2020, 12:34 pm
Press Release: AA Insurance

Auckland, 11 November 2020 – AA Insurance has been recognised as New Zealand’s top brand for customer experience, according to the annual Kantar Customer Leadership Index. The insurer ranked number one over more than 50 of the country’s strongest brands.

To create the index Kantar, a data, insights and consulting company, surveyed over 2,000 New Zealanders about their opinions of 54 top brands in financial services, online shopping, retail and grocery, media and entertainment, travel, telecommunications, and energy. The index covers all aspects of the branded customer experience including service delivery, customer centricity, brand clarity and offer excellence.

“We’re honoured to be ranked alongside other known and trusted household names like Kiwibank, ASB and Mighty Ape,” says Chris Curtin, Chief Executive, AA Insurance. “It tells us we’re getting it right and living our purpose to help, care and get things sorted for our customers – so no matter when or through which channel our customers contact us, they’ll get the same level of service no matter what – from a simple change of address to calling us after an accident, and when they need us most.

To be placed at the top of the index, a brand must perform exceptionally well in all aspects of customer experience, says Kantar NZ Managing Director David Thomas. Although uncommon for a brand to do well at everything, three brands managed it this year, including AA Insurance, and is a testament to how well the insurer manages the entire customer experience and empowers staff to meet customer expectations.

Chris Curtin says: “We’re utterly delighted with this recognition, and incredibly proud to do well across all aspects of customer experience. It’s a real testament to our holistic view of customer experience as well as our staff, who continue to put our customers first.

“Empowering our people to do the right thing by our customers, and across every channel in which they chose to contact us, is one of the most important ways we’re able to keep our brand promise,” he says. “Because if you can’t deliver what you say you will or don’t live up to your promise, then your marketing becomes an expensive work of fiction.”

