Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Launch - The First Co-Marketing Network Designed To Help SMEsCollaborate And Share Marketing Resources

Wednesday, 11 November 2020, 5:32 pm
Press Release: Comarketing.Zone

The team at Chasefive Management in Brisbane Australia have announced the release of Comarketing.Zone the world’s first co-marketing network designed to help marketing and business managers worldwide contain marketing costs and reach more customers through co-marketing partnerships.

Comarketing is a creative marketing practice which allows two or more companies to identify synergies and opportunities to collaborate and leverage each other's resources to achieve their marketing goals.

Typically, this involves businesses who share the same target audience and offer complementary products or services, such as for example, a pet insurance provider and a pet-food company. Companies may even choose to share the cost of expensive marketing production and media advertising and co-produce the campaigns; this is not unusual in the tourism sector, where airlines or tour operators may partner up with destination tourism boards.

Irrespective of the synergy and industry sector, comarketing is about creativity and collaboration and comarketing opportunities come in all shapes and sizes ranging from cobranding to social media mentions, from pop-in shops to free-gifts and more, there is truly no limit to the ways companies can partner up to create comarketing opportunities.

The Comarketing.Zone platform allows businesses of all sizes to create an account and post their co-marketing opportunities, specifying their target market, reach potential, timeframe and sharing media assets including video and audio files. Marketing professionals can work together to deploy innovative campaigns or simply to leverage existing activities.

Marcelo Verni, Media Manager at Comarketing.Zone, stated “Comarketing, is one of the most under-utilized forms of marketing but it provides a flexible and cost-effective solution for marketing professionals to expand their reach without increasing their marketing costs. Many businesses are under pressure to reduce marketing costs while remaining competitive and at Comarketing.Zone we are committed to providing a user-friendly and supportive environment for marketing professionals to share ideas, help each other and succeed in a tough business cycle”.

Businesses in all industry sectors can register at www.comarketing.zone and browse comarketing opportunities from around the world. Access to the network is free with no premium plans or upgrades.

About Comarketing.Zone

Comarkering.Zone is a solution developed by a team of seasoned digital marketing and IT professionals with over fifteen years of experience. The Comarketing.Zone team is based in ten different timezones and speaks eight different languages.

Above all at Comarketing.Zone we believe in collaboration. Succeeding in today's marketing space is more challenging than ever and therefore our commitment and mission is to help businesses connect and collaborate to succeed. We facilitate this through a wealth of technical and business experience and a portfolio of cutting-edge tools.

Explainer video

View the Comarketing.Zone explainer video at https://wi.st/37gVMOU

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Comarketing.Zone on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Science Media Centre: November Quarantine Cluster – Expert Reaction

The Ministry of Health has provided an update on the new cluster of COVID-19 cases which emerged in NZ over the weekend. The new cluster started when a quarantine worker at Auckland’s Jet Park facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A close ... More>>

ALSO:

Barfoot & Thompson: New Tenancies Drive Growth In Average Weekly Rent

While the usual pace of growth was limited by the Government-mandated rent freeze, new residential tenancy agreements signed during the last quarter continued to nudge Auckland’s average weekly rent upwards. According to data from around 16,500 Auckland ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats: Unemployment Rate Hits 5.3 Percent Due To COVID-19

In the September 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people rose by 37,000 to reach 151,000, as the impact of COVID-19 hit the labour market, Stats NZ said today. In the September 2020 quarter: There were 37,000 ... More>>

ALSO:


Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

Banking: Heartland Drops Floating Home Loan Rate To 2.50% P.a.

Heartland has lowered its already low floating home loan rate to 2.50% p.a. – the lowest floating rate offered by a bank in New Zealand. The leading floating rate amongst banks follows Heartland’s recent re-entry into the home loans market with ... More>>

Fonterra: Latest Sustainability Report Shows Most Encouraging Progress To Date

Fonterra has achieved its most encouraging sustainability results since starting its annual reporting four years ago, but the Co-op is staying focused on what still needs to be done to reach its long-term targets. “The progress we’ve made this ... More>>

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. “Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 