PaperKite Selected As An Integration Partner To Wire Up Rippl With The National Contact Tracing Solution

Wednesday, 11 November 2020, 6:01 pm
Press Release: PaperKite

PaperKite is one of three vendors selected by The Ministry of Health to integrate its contact tracing solution (Rippl) with the Ministry’s published APIs

Key criteria to be considered for partnering with the Ministry is the need to ensure that each user’s location history is recorded securely, and that no user information would be shared with the Ministry without the user’s consent. This made PaperKite’s Rippl an obvious choice, especially given the Privacy Trust Mark awarded in June by The Privacy Commissioner.

“We are really excited to be confirmed as integration partners” says PaperKite Chief Executive Antony Dixon. “This milestone is a very important step for Rippl and gives us immense confidence to continue investing in technology to help the New Zealand public health system.”

Work is now underway to confirm Rippl’s ability to achieve technical integration with the contact tracing APIs. In the interim, PaperKite will continue to manually send push notification alerts when advised by the National Investigation and Tracing Centre. New Zealanders using Rippl can be assured their scan history data will be shared with the Ministry for contact tracing only if they have given their consent.

For more information please read the full media release: https://paperkite.co.nz/blog/2020/11/rippl-integration-partner/

