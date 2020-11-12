Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Real Estate Set For Strong Summer, But Listings Alarmingly Light

Thursday, 12 November 2020, 9:38 am
Press Release: Century 21 Real Estate

“This coming summer is looking stronger than we thought possible just eight months ago, but the quantum of success relies on Kiwis being prepared to sell their properties, as listings remain at an absolute premium,” says Derryn Mayne, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

Her comments follow REINZ today releasing its Monthly Property Report for October which shows median house prices across New Zealand up by 19.8%, compared to October 2019. In total, 10 regions and 28 districts around the country saw record median prices during October, including Auckland up by 16.3% in 12 months to new record high of $1 million.

“This summer will be a great time to market your house with limited competing listings, but very strong buyer demand resulting in more and faster sales. Mortgage rates keep hitting rock bottom and the economy is doing better than was earlier expected.

“However, 2021 is proving difficult to predict. When you consider the likes of the mortgage holiday scheme ending in March and possibly the return of LVRs also then, if I were contemplating selling, I’d be listing now – in a rising, hungry market,” says Ms Mayne.

Despite the number of sales dramatically up and the ‘days to sell’ down, REINZ has revealed the number of properties available for sale nationally was down by -18.7% in October compared to 12 months earlier. However, there is some relief in sight as inventory levels have lifted by 3.2%. since last month

The Century 21 New Zealand boss says two things are making a big difference for many vendors currently selling property: Putting a price on it; and online presentation.

“First-home buyers are telling us they won’t go near properties without a price. They have a budget and are tired of going into multi-offer situations and being blown out of the water. Not advertising an asking price can of course benefit a vendor, but they also run the risk of putting off many potential buyers who think it’s just too hard or beyond them,” she says.

In the age of lockdowns, limited travel, and people buying sight unseen, Derryn Mayne says, never before has a property’s online presentation been more important.

“Staging an empty house can add tens of thousands of dollars, especially if buyers are making their determinations via their computer. Professional photography is also critical including the likes of virtual tours, video, and drone footage. 3D floor plans also bring a property to life.”

She says the latest REINZ statistics reinforce that this summer is an opportune time for vendors to sell, and invest in their sale, with professional online presentations returning sellers huge dividends.

“Those Kiwis prepared to list their property this summer, and make a really good job of it, won’t regret their decision. Global uncertainty remains, but clearly not for New Zealand’s real estate market this summer,” says Derryn Mayne.

www.century21.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Century 21 Real Estate on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Science Media Centre: November Quarantine Cluster – Expert Reaction

The Ministry of Health has provided an update on the new cluster of COVID-19 cases which emerged in NZ over the weekend. The new cluster started when a quarantine worker at Auckland’s Jet Park facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A close ... More>>

ALSO:

Barfoot & Thompson: New Tenancies Drive Growth In Average Weekly Rent

While the usual pace of growth was limited by the Government-mandated rent freeze, new residential tenancy agreements signed during the last quarter continued to nudge Auckland’s average weekly rent upwards. According to data from around 16,500 Auckland ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats: Unemployment Rate Hits 5.3 Percent Due To COVID-19

In the September 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people rose by 37,000 to reach 151,000, as the impact of COVID-19 hit the labour market, Stats NZ said today. In the September 2020 quarter: There were 37,000 ... More>>

ALSO:


Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

Banking: Heartland Drops Floating Home Loan Rate To 2.50% P.a.

Heartland has lowered its already low floating home loan rate to 2.50% p.a. – the lowest floating rate offered by a bank in New Zealand. The leading floating rate amongst banks follows Heartland’s recent re-entry into the home loans market with ... More>>

Fonterra: Latest Sustainability Report Shows Most Encouraging Progress To Date

Fonterra has achieved its most encouraging sustainability results since starting its annual reporting four years ago, but the Co-op is staying focused on what still needs to be done to reach its long-term targets. “The progress we’ve made this ... More>>

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. “Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 