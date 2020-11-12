Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Latest Version Of Unisys Stealth® Features New Automation And Visualisation Tools

Thursday, 12 November 2020, 11:54 am
Press Release: Unisys

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced the availability of Unisys Stealth® 6.0, which features enhanced visualisation and dashboard tools to simplify an organisation’s IT reporting and deployment – strengthening security posture and allowing businesses to reduce the complexity of their IT environment with the appropriate security policies. Stealth™ features artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automation to dramatically speed up installation, configuration and deployment in the enterprise in a matter of minutes.

Stealth 6.0, which uses micro-segmentation, encryption and dynamic isolation to contain threats and protect public, private, hybrid, multi-cloud and on-premises environments, is available for enterprise use to provide additional protection across the world’s largest cloud computing platforms, including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services Cloud and Google Cloud. Stealth also provides virtual agent support across operating systems, including macOS, iOS, iPadOS and Android, enabling support for the broadest array of digital infrastructure in the IT industry.

For many organisations, security teams have a lot of critical data to monitor and manage. When security architectures are not fully integrated, these teams often must spend significant time and resources manually analysing security logs and data among solutions. A recent survey of global security leaders found that more than half (53%) said that setting and managing policies and complex deployments served as the biggest challenges to their organisations, while 51% cited the manual work needed for integration among solutions.

Stealth 6.0 expands upon previous versions to address these challenges through the delivery of compelling zero trust capabilities, including:

· Automated, robust enterprise security that features AI and machine learning capabilities to reduce complexity by translating thousands of network communication flows into a streamlined set of security policies. The easy-to-use deployment Wizard enables quick implementation, while a robust API framework automates all Stealth installation, configuration and deployment activities – which can be done remotely and with thousands of endpoints installed at the same time in minutes.

· A state-of-the-art visual interface that provides unmatched ease-of-use. Stealth’s visualisation of the network environment makes it easy for organisations to spot potentially harmful traffic that needs to be secured immediately. It also provides at-a-glance insight into the applications and traffic flows that are protected by Stealth.

· A comprehensive, real-time security dashboard that provides organisations with a clean, simplified look at the status of their network in a single view. This enables organisations to safely address their business outcomes with immediate insights about the environment to enable informed decisions, meet compliance requirements and improve the overall security of their enterprise.

“Unisys Stealth gives clients the ability to see, segment and secure the entirety of their global infrastructure through a single touchpoint,” said Vishal Gupta, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Products and Platforms, Unisys. “With more enterprises managing a remote workforce and increasing reliance on the cloud since the pandemic started, the need to consolidate and simplify security is more important than ever. Stealth combines identity-based access management with an easy-to-use interface and touchless provisioning that allows businesses to meet privacy and compliance standards while reducing cost and complexity.”

Stealth 6.0 is available globally. For more information on Unisys Stealth, go to stealthsecurity.unisys.com.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Unisys on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Science Media Centre: November Quarantine Cluster – Expert Reaction

The Ministry of Health has provided an update on the new cluster of COVID-19 cases which emerged in NZ over the weekend. The new cluster started when a quarantine worker at Auckland’s Jet Park facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A close ... More>>

ALSO:

Barfoot & Thompson: New Tenancies Drive Growth In Average Weekly Rent

While the usual pace of growth was limited by the Government-mandated rent freeze, new residential tenancy agreements signed during the last quarter continued to nudge Auckland’s average weekly rent upwards. According to data from around 16,500 Auckland ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats: Unemployment Rate Hits 5.3 Percent Due To COVID-19

In the September 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people rose by 37,000 to reach 151,000, as the impact of COVID-19 hit the labour market, Stats NZ said today. In the September 2020 quarter: There were 37,000 ... More>>

ALSO:


Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

Banking: Heartland Drops Floating Home Loan Rate To 2.50% P.a.

Heartland has lowered its already low floating home loan rate to 2.50% p.a. – the lowest floating rate offered by a bank in New Zealand. The leading floating rate amongst banks follows Heartland’s recent re-entry into the home loans market with ... More>>

Fonterra: Latest Sustainability Report Shows Most Encouraging Progress To Date

Fonterra has achieved its most encouraging sustainability results since starting its annual reporting four years ago, but the Co-op is staying focused on what still needs to be done to reach its long-term targets. “The progress we’ve made this ... More>>

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. “Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 