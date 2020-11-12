Auckland Metro Upgrade Reaches Milestone

Weekday train services will be running across all lines on Auckland’s metro network following the completion of another section of rail upgrade.

Earlier in the year testing revealed over 100km of rail in the Auckland metro network was in need of repairing or replacing. Speed restrictions of 40km/h continue to be in place across the Auckland rail network for safety reasons, and Auckland Transport has adopted a 20-minute timetable while this complex work is carried out.

KiwiRail Chief Operating Officer Todd Moyle says having all lines running again across Auckland’s metro network is a significant milestone for the project.

“We are pleased with how the project is tracking. Over the past four weeks our teams have managed to complete all planned work between Homai and Papakura, and this section of the network will be reopened to trains from Monday.

“Our focus has now moved to that very critical section of the network between Ōtāhuhu and Homai where we will be working overnight and on weekends, so we can keep trains flowing in the lead up to Christmas.

“This will see some lines close earlier on weekday evenings and over weekends.

“Two grinders are operating on the network to assist in the repair work. Grinders smooth out the railhead surface by correcting its shape and extending the lifespan of the rails.

“The work being carried out by KiwiRail teams is critical so we can accommodate the growing number of trains and passengers on the network.

“We have now replaced 50km of rail and although we are still finalising our Christmas work programme, we are very pleased to have achieved this milestone.

“The progress that has been made puts us in a good position as we lead into network-wide shutdowns over the Christmas period.

“The holiday period is traditionally a time when there are fewer commuters in Auckland and patronage on the network is lower.

“We will take advantage of the quiet time over Christmas to carry out the work required to continue upgrading Auckland’s metro network.”

For the latest information on closures visit AT.govt.nz/railclosures<https://at.govt.nz/railclosures>.

For more information on the track repair work: https://www.kiwirail.co.nz/what-we-do/projects/amp/auckland-work/

