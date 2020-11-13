Staff Should Stay Home While Sick Or Awaiting Covid Test Results - Retail NZ

Retail NZ says it is concerned by media reports that a retail sector employee was asked to work while supposed to be in isolation.

"Our advice to retailers is clear - if you have staff who are unwell; awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test, or who have been instructed to self-isolate, they should be at home," Retail NZ Chief Executive Greg Harford said today. "Even if an employee is wearing a mask, they should not be in the workplace.

"Across the retail sector, people want to do the right thing to keep our communities safe from COVID-19, and it's disappointing to hear of instances where best practice may not have been followed. Retail NZ has provided further advice to members tonight on handling these situations.

"It's also important for all retailers to be displaying the official COVID-19 Tracer App QR Code, and customers and staff are advised that they should scan in whenever they visit a retail site."

© Scoop Media

