World-Class Waste Management Headquarters Sweep Property Awards

Waste Management HQ

Waste Management New Zealand’s new Auckland headquarters have made a clean sweep of the 2020 Property Council New Zealand Rider Levett Bucknall Property Industry Awards. The 9,100m2 facility beat 114 other nominees to take home the Resene Green Building Award, the CBRE Industrial Property Award and the Rider Levett Bucknall Supreme Award.

Owned and developed by Stride Property and designed by Jasmax and Eclipse Architecture, the facility was described by judges as a ”fit-for-purpose, world-class development which innovatively combines operational and non-operational activities whilst improving corporate welfare”.

“In an industry not readily acknowledged as innovative, Waste Management New Zealand is setting themselves a new benchmark through a focus on sustainability, innovation, workplace design and a collaborative owner and tenant relationship to lead the way in industrial processing.”

The Waste Management project was one of ten best in category winners at the annual awards, held at Spark Arena this evening. The black-tie event, which has been twice postponed due to Covid-induced restrictions on gatherings, is one of the largest awards dinners in New Zealand attracting around 1,600 people. The Awards recognise projects that provide an outstanding return on investment; be it a financial return or in delivery of value to the client and community. The other best in category winners were all eligible for the Supreme Award.

The Warren and Mahoney Civic and Arts Property Award was presented to Hastings Police Station, with judges saying the new facility “creates a modern and welcoming environment that enables the New Zealand Police to work more efficiently and collaboratively with the public they serve.”

Defence House, a fully refurbished modern office building of 23,200 m2, with new services, finishes, glass façade and strengthened to 100% New Zealand Building Standard took home the RCP Commercial Office Property Award. Located within the Bowen Campus in Wellington, the refurbishment added a significant floor plate extension of 1300m2 on the lower eight levels, increasing the Net Lettable Area by 62% and removing the original, brutalist form of the 11-storey Bowen State Building completed in 1962.

The University of Waikato’s Tauranga Campus project team continued their winning streak, having been awarded the Bank of New Zealand Supreme Excellence Award at last year’s Bay of Plenty Property People Awards. This time they walked away with the Greenstone Group Education Property Award, with the judges crediting the project with creating an exemplary first stage of this master-planned education precinct that will continue to contribute to improved economic, cultural and social outcomes through improving access to education across the region.

The Fagerhult New Zealand Health and Medical Property Award was awarded to Te Omanga Hospice in the Hutt Valley. Judges called the project an exemplar design that has been preserved and enhanced by the natural timbers, contemporary design and attention to detail, serving the local community at a critical care moment.

Christchurch’s refurbished Town Hall was also a winner on the night, with its meticulous re-construction by Christchurch City Council and construction partner Hawkins being recognised as the winner of the Naylor Love Heritage and Adaptive Reuses Property Award. Judges commented that the project was completed on budget and delivered at lower cost than a new facility, with the end result a highly refined rejuvenated public venue that will serve the people of Christchurch for decades to come.

Another Christchurch winner was the city’s popular Riverside Market, which fought with Scentre Group’s Westfield Newmarket development to take out the Yardi Retail Property Award for 2020. The 5,000m2 inner city retail, hospitality, food and produce market has revived the heart of Christchurch, providing a benchmark for the “new Christchurch”.

The most fiercely contested category, with 24 nominees in total, was the Kāinga Ora - Homes and Communities Multi-Unit Residential Property Award, with 132 Halsey in Auckland the 2020 category winner. Judges credited the 7 and 8 Star NZGBC Homestar-rated development as an exemple of what a resilient, sustainable and considerate residential development can achieve.

The Holmes Consulting Group Tourism and Leisure Property Award was presented to Four Points by Sheraton, a project delivered in only 18 months, turning an under-utilised office block into a stylish 4.5 star world class hotel.

Kōwhai Ridge, a partnership between Fletcher Living and Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei was the winner of the Templeton Group Urban Land Development Property Award, with judges saying the masterplan has cleverly preserved and enhanced the existing ecological features. “Kōwhai Ridge is an example of the positive outcomes possible when driven by acute attention to detail and a partnership approach in a master-planned development”.

For more information on the Property Council New Zealand’s Rider Levett Bucknall Property Industry Awards, and a full list of winners and nominees, visit the Awards website or see the full list attached.

