Fruit And Vegetable Prices Squashed In October
Friday, 13 November 2020, 10:47 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Fruit and vegetable prices fell 5.6 percent in October
2020 as the local growing season picked up, Stats NZ said
today.
Fruit and vegetable prices follow a very
seasonal trend and typically fall in October, with the
lowest prices for the year in summer.
“Warmer
weather makes it easier to grow many crops, with higher
supply making these products cheaper,” consumer prices
manager Nicola Growden said.
Visit our website
to read this news story, information release and to download
CSV files:
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more