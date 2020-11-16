NZ Beef Products And Coronavirus Reports
Monday, 16 November 2020, 9:05 am
Press Release: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade
There are media reports that the city of Jinan, in
China’s Shandong province, has detected coronavirus on
beef products imported from New Zealand.
New Zealand
has not been informed of this officially by the Chinese
authorities.
New Zealand officials are working now to
ascertain the origin and veracity of these
reports.
