Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Henare Te Ua – RNZ Māori Journalism Internship

Monday, 16 November 2020, 9:49 am
Press Release: RNZ

Te Aorewa Rolleston (Ngāi Te Rangi and Ngāti Ranginui) is the recipient of the 2020 Henare te Ua Māori Journalism Internship established by Radio New Zealand to support Te reo Māori and foster Māori journalism.

Mauri ora ki a koutou katoa, ko Te Aorewa Areta Rolleston tōku ingoa. He uri ahau nō Ngāi te Rangi me Ngāti Ranginui hoki. Nō reira, ko Tauranga te moana, ko Mauao te maunga, ko Tainui me Mataatua ngā waka, Ko Hangarau me Reretukāhia ngā kainga o tōku whānau.

Born in Tauranga and raised in Napier, Te Aorewa recently completed a postgraduate diploma in journalism at Massey University in Wellington. She has also been involved as one of the News Editors at Victoria University’s Salient Magazine and a was a member of the Executive of the Ngāi Tauira Māori students association.

RNZ Kurahautū Māori, Māori Strategy Manager, Shannon Haunui-Thompson, welcomed the internship announcement.

"We are delighted to welcome Te Aorewa to RNZ, where she will be part of the Māori news team. The core focus of the internship is to foster new Māori journalists and we have no doubt Te Aorewa will relish this experience and soak up all that our team and RNZ has to offer as she takes her first steps in the industry.”

A former St Joseph’s Māori Girl's College student, Te Aorewa says she is passionate about telling stories through audio and visual media to reflect and transform indigenous communities.

“Storytelling continues to be an evolving narrative of te ao - our world. It is what helps us to belong, what makes us question our society and inevitably challenges our kōtahitanga as humanity- our unity together.

“I am overwhelmingly grateful to the whānau of RNZ for this tāonga - the Henare te Ua internship, and I look forward to working alongside the wider team and to the stories we will tell together. “

The RNZ - Henare te Ua Māori Journalism Internship programme is a paid twelve month position at RNZ for a Māori graduate who is passionate about journalism and an ability to assist in reflecting and reporting stories and important take within te ao Māori.

The internship recognises the outstanding veteran Māori broadcaster Henare te Ua (Ngāti Porou) whose career spanned four decades. His ability to easily move between English and Māori, his leadership and remarkable communication skills marked him as an exceptional broadcaster.

Te Aorewa Rolleston will be based in Auckland and will work alongside RNZ news staff researching, reporting, writing and presenting news and current affairs stories.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

KiwiRail: CentrePort Looking To Alleviate Congestion

KiwiRail and Wellington’s CentrePort are exploring ways to work together to try to improve the movement of freight which is currently congested around the North Island. “A combination of factors including industrial action at Australian ports ... More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Auckland Median House Price Hits $1m Mark In October; 9 Other Regions & 28 Districts Hit Record Median Prices

Median house prices across New Zealand increased by 19.8% from $605,000 in October 2019 to a new record median high of $725,000 in October 2020; and up from $689,000 in September this year (a 5.2% lift) according to the latest data from the Real Estate ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: November Quarantine Cluster – Expert Reaction

The Ministry of Health has provided an update on the new cluster of COVID-19 cases which emerged in NZ over the weekend. The new cluster started when a quarantine worker at Auckland’s Jet Park facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A close ... More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

Banking: Heartland Drops Floating Home Loan Rate To 2.50% P.a.

Heartland has lowered its already low floating home loan rate to 2.50% p.a. – the lowest floating rate offered by a bank in New Zealand. The leading floating rate amongst banks follows Heartland’s recent re-entry into the home loans market with ... More>>

Fonterra: Latest Sustainability Report Shows Most Encouraging Progress To Date

Fonterra has achieved its most encouraging sustainability results since starting its annual reporting four years ago, but the Co-op is staying focused on what still needs to be done to reach its long-term targets. “The progress we’ve made this ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 