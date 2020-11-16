Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealanders Close The Loop On Jewellery

Monday, 16 November 2020, 10:50 am
Press Release: Luna and Rose

Rosie Shelton is a Kiwi businesswoman closing the loop on raw materials going into jewellery and instead promotes a circular option. As part of this system, Luna & Rose, founded by Rosie run an annual ‘Golden Giveback Project’, an initiative that sees people sending in their old jewellery to Luna & Rose that would otherwise go to landfill. Open for a six-week window, items that are donated are melted and then re-moulded into new designs.

Overall, between August and September 2020, Luna & Rose collected 948gm of sterling silver (which can go on to make around 130 necklaces or 215 rings), 39g of solid gold and 17,911gm of brass (which was donated to a fellow supplier in Bali to use in their designs). Those who send in jewellery are thanked with a minimum $30 Luna & Rose voucher.

Luna & Rose was founded in response to saying no to fast fashion and mass-produced products and the brand has made the conscious decision to use a closed loop system to produce their jewellery, keeping as many products in use as possible, decreasing environmental impact. Being a true sustainable business is a relentless pursuit and absolute dedication to doing business better and actively making smart business choices that benefit the business, workers, and the planet.

Luna & Rose use recycled silver in all their collections, sourcing from Thailand & Indonesia. Their refinery in Thailand takes pre-used silver, laptops, computers and iPhones, extracts the silver and purifies it. The brand also takes in any old or faulty stock and melts it down to use it in their new collections. Similarly, all solid gold products are made to order in New Zealand, using recycled solid gold sourced and cast in New Zealand.

Luna & Rose has resisted moving into a more ‘commercial’ production, choosing instead to support people and the craft. From Rosie’s designs, all products are crafted by her artisan silversmiths in Bali and goldsmith in New Zealand. Collections are produced in small batches, reducing the waste of materials and resources and all solid gold jewellery is made to order. “If any product is left over at the end of a collection, my model allows us to simply melt pieces down and re-use the silver for the next collection” – Rosie Shelton.

The next Golden Giveback Project is set to open March 2021 and will go through to mid-April 2021. For information on how you can take part in this initiative, head to www.lalunarose.com.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Luna and Rose on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

KiwiRail: CentrePort Looking To Alleviate Congestion

KiwiRail and Wellington’s CentrePort are exploring ways to work together to try to improve the movement of freight which is currently congested around the North Island. “A combination of factors including industrial action at Australian ports ... More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Auckland Median House Price Hits $1m Mark In October; 9 Other Regions & 28 Districts Hit Record Median Prices

Median house prices across New Zealand increased by 19.8% from $605,000 in October 2019 to a new record median high of $725,000 in October 2020; and up from $689,000 in September this year (a 5.2% lift) according to the latest data from the Real Estate ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: November Quarantine Cluster – Expert Reaction

The Ministry of Health has provided an update on the new cluster of COVID-19 cases which emerged in NZ over the weekend. The new cluster started when a quarantine worker at Auckland’s Jet Park facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A close ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And Trade: NZ Beef Products And Coronavirus Reports

There are media reports that the city of Jinan, in China’s Shandong province, has detected coronavirus on beef products imported from New Zealand. New Zealand has not been informed of this officially by the Chinese authorities. New Zealand ... More>>

Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

Banking: Heartland Drops Floating Home Loan Rate To 2.50% P.a.

Heartland has lowered its already low floating home loan rate to 2.50% p.a. – the lowest floating rate offered by a bank in New Zealand. The leading floating rate amongst banks follows Heartland’s recent re-entry into the home loans market with ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 