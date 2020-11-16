Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Millions Of NZ Flowers Now Sold On Live Stream Auction Platform

Monday, 16 November 2020, 12:39 pm
Press Release: UFG

Millions of dollars worth of New Zealand flowers are being traded using a virtual auction platform which has seen a surge in buyer usage since lockdown.

The digital platform is being credited with supporting the resilience of the local flower industry - providing continuity during raised alert levels and helping connect growers and retailers when attendance at physical marketplaces was not possible.

The locally designed online auction took more than three years to build and beta test - and now allows retail buyers to enter an auction remotely, review and purchase their flowers through live streaming cameras - a first for the New Zealand market.

Flowers auctions in New Zealand are based on a Dutch auction or ‘clock auction’ model where the price counts down in intervals from a reserve or starting value to a price where a buyer is willing to purchase.

Operating in this way allows auctioneers to transact a significantly greater volume than a traditional auction which starts at a lower price and bids upwards.

The United Flower Growers (UFG) auctions in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch make up one of the largest marketplaces for flowers traded in New Zealand with over 50 million stems and bouquets sold each year.

Buyer uptake of the virtual flower auction model has surged and now represents up to 40% of flowers sold by the company. All buyers who are new to the flower auction can only purchase from the remote auction digital platform.

Tony Hayes, CEO of UFG, says the accelerated move to a cloud auction was part of the industry’s forced adaptation in recent months.

“The virtual platform is designed to complement our existing in-house or physical auction model.

“We now have flower buyers from as far south as Dunedin able to participate remotely in our Auckland auction with next day delivery.

“The technology was already developed but until COVID, physical auctions were the traditional method of purchase and it had not been tested on the scale needed to accommodate all of our current customers online at one time.

“For this alternative platform to work, buyers need confidence we have the same range of products available, to trust in the quality of the product and to be comfortable that the experience of buying online is simple.

“This technology meets all of these needs and has several advantages including increased levels of convenience and flexibility as well as allowing buyers to achieve greater levels of efficiencies from their inventory purchasing,” he says.

Hayes says now local growers have increased access to a nationwide market for their product while for buyers it provides access to a wider range of flowers and the ability to inspect them.

“A single auction can transact over 180,000 stems - by maximising the throughput of our auctions we can optimise the returns to growers.

“The technology allows buyers to seamlessly transition between remote buying and attendance at physical auctions - which provides continuity for the market players during periods of uncertainty,” he says.

Hayes says live streaming flower auctions is not universally adopted even by major international auctions such as those in the Netherlands.

“The ability for buyers to see the flowers they are bidding on up close via live stream is unique in this market but is also not available in a number of major markets overseas. In Holland for example buyers see only a stock library image of the flower they are bidding on that provides no indication of the quality of the product,” he says.

Hayes says the company plans further investment in the virtual auction technology to expand the platform.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UFG on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

KiwiRail: CentrePort Looking To Alleviate Congestion

KiwiRail and Wellington’s CentrePort are exploring ways to work together to try to improve the movement of freight which is currently congested around the North Island. “A combination of factors including industrial action at Australian ports ... More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Auckland Median House Price Hits $1m Mark In October; 9 Other Regions & 28 Districts Hit Record Median Prices

Median house prices across New Zealand increased by 19.8% from $605,000 in October 2019 to a new record median high of $725,000 in October 2020; and up from $689,000 in September this year (a 5.2% lift) according to the latest data from the Real Estate ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: November Quarantine Cluster – Expert Reaction

The Ministry of Health has provided an update on the new cluster of COVID-19 cases which emerged in NZ over the weekend. The new cluster started when a quarantine worker at Auckland’s Jet Park facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A close ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And Trade: NZ Beef Products And Coronavirus Reports

There are media reports that the city of Jinan, in China’s Shandong province, has detected coronavirus on beef products imported from New Zealand. New Zealand has not been informed of this officially by the Chinese authorities. New Zealand ... More>>

Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

Banking: Heartland Drops Floating Home Loan Rate To 2.50% P.a.

Heartland has lowered its already low floating home loan rate to 2.50% p.a. – the lowest floating rate offered by a bank in New Zealand. The leading floating rate amongst banks follows Heartland’s recent re-entry into the home loans market with ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 