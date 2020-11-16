Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tourism Industry Reunites To Revive And Revitalise

Monday, 16 November 2020, 1:55 pm
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

More than 300 tourism leaders and stakeholders will gather in Wellington tomorrow to focus on the revival and revitalisation of New Zealand’s tourism industry.

Tourism Summit Aotearoa is a key annual event hosted by Tourism Industry Aotearoa, bringing together business and government leaders from all sectors of the industry. It is being held at Te Papa and concludes with a dinner where the industry’s achievements, innovation and resilience will be celebrated.

The event is sold out which reflects the industry’s tenacity and commitment to its future, TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts says.

“The 2020 Summit may be the most important Summit we have held, as we focus on the future of our industry. This full day event will bring innovative ideas and people together to unpack challenges, seek solutions and recognise successes,” Mr Roberts says.

“The next three years will be a critical period for the recovery of New Zealand’s tourism industry and the wider economy. The Summit is an opportunity for businesses and stakeholders to discuss the future of tourism and how we can take deliberate steps to shape the development of the visitor economy in New Zealand, while getting our industry back on its feet after its hardest ever year.”

The newly appointed Minister of Tourism, Stuart Nash, will be making his first major speech to a tourism audience.

Other notable speakers include Air New Zealand Chief Executive Greg Foran, Tourism New Zealand Chief Executive Stephen England-Hall, and the co-Chairs of the Tourism Futures Taskforce Grant Webster and Steve Chadwick.

In his presentation, Mr Roberts will be releasing the results of TIA’s latest industry survey, which will show how tourism operators are responding to the impacts of the pandemic.

There will also be several panel sessions and the audience will be encouraged to actively participate in the discussions.

Tourism Summit Aotearoa is supported by Marsh New Zealand, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, NZ Māori Tourism, ServiceIQ and the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust.

© Scoop Media

