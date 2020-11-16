Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwis Follow Global Shift Towards Conscious Consumerism Since COVID-19

Monday, 16 November 2020, 2:07 pm
Press Release: Fair and Good

New brand directory fair&good launches to make ethical shopping easier

A recent nationwide survey[1] has revealed that a significant portion of New Zealanders (51% of respondents) say where they choose to spend their money has become more important since COVID-19. This finding follows a global trend of growing conscious consumerism[2], including buying products and services from socially responsible companies[3].

Over half of Kiwis surveyed (57%) stated that a company’s ethics are important when deciding where to spend their money. However, 67% of respondents say it’s hard to know which brands or products are ethically produced. A lack of transparency, unclear labelling and difficulty in finding relevant information were cited by the public as barriers to finding ethical brands and products.

These problems have just become easier with the launch of a new ethical brand directory called fair&good. The online hub features brands offering a wide range of quality, ethically made products from home goods and clothing to skincare and food, enabling consumers to cross off their shopping list with a clear conscience.

Dr Susan Maiava, ethical trade advocate and fair&good founder says, “fair&good was born of the belief that spending your money ethically is one of the most powerful tools we have to make a difference and transform the lives of makers, creators and producers around the world.”

She adds, “Consumers are paying more attention to how and where their goods are made; and many brands, large and small, are responding by investing in ethical production. Yet figuring out which brands to support can be overwhelming, which is why fair&good was created."

fair&good has done the hard work for consumers by compiling a selection of predominantly New Zealand-based, ethical brands. Shoppers can browse by product category or by the values important to them:

  • Fair Labour: Workers along the supply chain receive fair wages, work in safe working conditions and their rights are upheld. No slave or forced labour.
  • Transparent: Supply chains are known, transparent and monitored for all to see.
  • Community-minded: Local makers and producers are actively involved and livelihoods protected.
  • Gender-equity: Specific actions are taken to empower women.
  • Inclusive: Opportunities are offered to people who are often excluded.
  • Eco-conscious: Practices are in place to support a healthy environment.
  • Giving back: Profits are re-invested back into the community.
  • Consistent: Values are considered in every aspect of operation.

Consumers can go to www.fairandgood.co.nz to find ethical brands, then link directly to their website to shop and feel good knowing that what they buy is truly changing lives.

About fair&good

  • fair&good has been created by the Fairfield charitable trust with the goal of transforming the lives of workers in developing countries through ethical trade.
  • fair&good is fully funded by the trust which does not seek any income from the brands on www.fairandgood.co.nz.
  • fair&good is not an e-commerce site, visitors can browse brands and then easily click through to the brand sites to shop online.
  • With over 30 brands already featured, fair&good will continue to grow with more ethical brands joining the line-up.

About ethical trade

  • Ethical trade is about having confidence that the products and services you buy have not been made at the expense of the producers, makers and creators who made them.
  • It addresses the ethical aspects of production including workers’ pay and working conditions, and sustainability of the environment.
  • Companies which practice ethical trade contribute positively to the communities they produce in and help them to thrive.

[1] Nationwide survey of a nationally representative sample of 1,000 New Zealanders (aged 18 and over) conducted by Perceptive

[2] Accenture survey of more than 3,000 consumers in 15 countries across five continents

- COVID-19: How consumer behavior will be changed

[3] Conscious Consumer Spending Index COVID-19 Report

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fair and Good on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

KiwiRail: CentrePort Looking To Alleviate Congestion

KiwiRail and Wellington’s CentrePort are exploring ways to work together to try to improve the movement of freight which is currently congested around the North Island. “A combination of factors including industrial action at Australian ports ... More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Auckland Median House Price Hits $1m Mark In October; 9 Other Regions & 28 Districts Hit Record Median Prices

Median house prices across New Zealand increased by 19.8% from $605,000 in October 2019 to a new record median high of $725,000 in October 2020; and up from $689,000 in September this year (a 5.2% lift) according to the latest data from the Real Estate ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: November Quarantine Cluster – Expert Reaction

The Ministry of Health has provided an update on the new cluster of COVID-19 cases which emerged in NZ over the weekend. The new cluster started when a quarantine worker at Auckland’s Jet Park facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A close ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And Trade: NZ Beef Products And Coronavirus Reports

There are media reports that the city of Jinan, in China’s Shandong province, has detected coronavirus on beef products imported from New Zealand. New Zealand has not been informed of this officially by the Chinese authorities. New Zealand ... More>>

Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

Banking: Heartland Drops Floating Home Loan Rate To 2.50% P.a.

Heartland has lowered its already low floating home loan rate to 2.50% p.a. – the lowest floating rate offered by a bank in New Zealand. The leading floating rate amongst banks follows Heartland’s recent re-entry into the home loans market with ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 