Kiwis Follow Global Shift Towards Conscious Consumerism Since COVID-19

New brand directory fair&good launches to make ethical shopping easier

A recent nationwide survey[1] has revealed that a significant portion of New Zealanders (51% of respondents) say where they choose to spend their money has become more important since COVID-19. This finding follows a global trend of growing conscious consumerism[2], including buying products and services from socially responsible companies[3].

Over half of Kiwis surveyed (57%) stated that a company’s ethics are important when deciding where to spend their money. However, 67% of respondents say it’s hard to know which brands or products are ethically produced. A lack of transparency, unclear labelling and difficulty in finding relevant information were cited by the public as barriers to finding ethical brands and products.

These problems have just become easier with the launch of a new ethical brand directory called fair&good. The online hub features brands offering a wide range of quality, ethically made products from home goods and clothing to skincare and food, enabling consumers to cross off their shopping list with a clear conscience.

Dr Susan Maiava, ethical trade advocate and fair&good founder says, “fair&good was born of the belief that spending your money ethically is one of the most powerful tools we have to make a difference and transform the lives of makers, creators and producers around the world.”

She adds, “Consumers are paying more attention to how and where their goods are made; and many brands, large and small, are responding by investing in ethical production. Yet figuring out which brands to support can be overwhelming, which is why fair&good was created."

fair&good has done the hard work for consumers by compiling a selection of predominantly New Zealand-based, ethical brands. Shoppers can browse by product category or by the values important to them:

Fair Labour: Workers along the supply chain receive fair wages, work in safe working conditions and their rights are upheld. No slave or forced labour.

Transparent: Supply chains are known, transparent and monitored for all to see.

Community-minded: Local makers and producers are actively involved and livelihoods protected.

Gender-equity: Specific actions are taken to empower women.

Inclusive: Opportunities are offered to people who are often excluded.

Eco-conscious: Practices are in place to support a healthy environment.

Giving back: Profits are re-invested back into the community.

Consistent: Values are considered in every aspect of operation.

Consumers can go to www.fairandgood.co.nz to find ethical brands, then link directly to their website to shop and feel good knowing that what they buy is truly changing lives.

About fair&good

fair&good has been created by the Fairfield charitable trust with the goal of transforming the lives of workers in developing countries through ethical trade.

fair&good is fully funded by the trust which does not seek any income from the brands on www.fairandgood.co.nz.

fair&good is not an e-commerce site, visitors can browse brands and then easily click through to the brand sites to shop online.

With over 30 brands already featured, fair&good will continue to grow with more ethical brands joining the line-up.

About ethical trade

Ethical trade is about having confidence that the products and services you buy have not been made at the expense of the producers, makers and creators who made them.

It addresses the ethical aspects of production including workers’ pay and working conditions, and sustainability of the environment.

Companies which practice ethical trade contribute positively to the communities they produce in and help them to thrive.

[1] Nationwide survey of a nationally representative sample of 1,000 New Zealanders (aged 18 and over) conducted by Perceptive

[2] Accenture survey of more than 3,000 consumers in 15 countries across five continents

- COVID-19: How consumer behavior will be changed

[3] Conscious Consumer Spending Index COVID-19 Report

