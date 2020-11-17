MYOB #RaiseACup To Their Partner Community

The MYOB Partner Awards return for 2020, with the leading business management platform now calling for nominations to recognise excellence within the bookkeeping and accounting community.

Coinciding with #GlobalBookkeepingWeek, which encourages businesses to #RaiseACup to their bookkeeper, MYOB has launched an online portal to receive nominations for worthy industry experts who are members of the MYOB Partner Program – accounting or bookkeeping practices who use and/or refer MYOB.

Reflecting on 2020, the industry-leading awards will celebrate resilience with submissions from the community, business owners and the partners themselves across three categories: Accounting Practice of the Year, Bookkeeping Practice of the Year and Certified Consultant of the Year – MYOB Partners who have undergone additional MYOB training. Service awards will also recognise the loyalty of those who have partnered with MYOB for 10, 15, 20 or 25 years.

MYOB Chief Sales and Support Officer, Daniel West says while the gala dinner, like many other physical events, regrettably cannot go ahead due to COVID-19, it’s important to acknowledge those accountants and bookkeepers who have gone over and above to support small business during this challenging year.

“When businesses collaborate with financial advisors, we often see not only healthy, but growing businesses,” says Daniel. “Our partners have an exceptional ability to listen to the goals of their clients and make them achievable, by giving them support and direction around their finances.

“When you consider the upheaval, SMEs have suffered this year, there has never been a more important time for the financial expertise our accountants and bookkeepers offer and we believe their efforts should continue to be recognised and celebrated.”

Company Director at Keep It Simple Solutions, Dee Workman (winner of the 2018 MYOB New Zealand Certified Consultant of the Year Award), started her bookkeeping business in 2006 after recognising that many businesses struggled with gaps in their books because of lack of knowledge around the accounting tools available to them.

When reflecting on #GlobalBookkeepersWeek, Dee explains that a key role of a bookkeeper is to take the stress of doing the accounts away from business owners, to ensure that they are compliant and meeting their obligations, allowing them to focus on their business.

“Personally, I’m passionate about helping my SME clients gain a richer understanding of how to read and analyse their accounts,” says Dee.

“As bookkeepers, we know our clients and we work with them week in, week out. I believe an important part of our role is to translate the numbers into meaningful actions for our small business clients to take to improve their business.”

Recognising the importance of empowering businesses to make educated business decisions with knowledge of how to best utilise their accounting software and read their accounts, Dee and her colleagues offer personalised training and budgeting advice.

If there is one thing COVID-19 has highlighted, it's the valuable counsel bookkeepers offer particularly around business continuity and Government support packages.

“COVID-19 has made people think about their business more – they want back up just in case, they are moving online where they previously resisted, and they are reassessing their cashflow and forecasting. So ultimately, as a bookkeeping business, we’re certainly busier,” explains Dee.

Winners of the 2020 MYOB Partner Awards will receive exclusive memberships, vouchers and event access to The Growth Faculty – connecting them to a library of leadership assets, on-demand content and digital events fronted by some of the world’s greatest minds. All winners will also receive access to a range of promotional material and will feature on the MYOB website and blog.

Business owners who wish to show some appreciation for their accountant, bookkeeper or financial support team who are partners of MYOB, or bookkeepers and accountants who want to nominate a colleague or themselves for the 2020 MYOB Partner Awards, can do so via the online nomination portal. Nominations close on Friday 27 November.

All those who submit a nomination will instantly receive a code for $100 discount on tickets to Jim Collins’ The Roadmap to Greatness live virtual event.

More information on The MYOB Partner Awards can be found by visiting www.myob2020awards.com or to find out more on The Growth Faculty visit www.thegrowthfaculty.com.

