Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Umbrellar Launches New Innovative MyCSP Portal

Tuesday, 17 November 2020, 10:46 am
Press Release: Umbrellar

New Zealand-based cloud company, Umbrellar, has today launched its new, world-leading SaaS commerce platform, MyCSP, which promises to transform the distribution and resale model for Microsoft products, making the process faster and easier for businesses and Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) than ever before.

MyCSP is a fully automated, self-service portal which boasts more than 120,000 Microsoft products (including Azure, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and Azure Stack).

The platform has been designed to streamline the entire subscription management process for CSPs, reducing admin overhead and simplifying the customer transaction process – while also providing users with ongoing access to expert guidance and dedicated support.

MyCSP also eliminates the painful wait-time associated with becoming an approved Microsoft reseller, making it possible to be fully established in as little as two hours, rather than the weeks or months associated with traditional processes.

Umbrellar Group CEO, Michael Foley, says the platform will disrupt the way businesses and Cloud Service Providers deploy Microsoft’s range of products.

“Technology, particularly Microsoft technology, can reimagine and transform how businesses operate and work. MyCSP will be the first of its kind in New Zealand – helping businesses to embrace Microsoft in a way that saves them time, improves their commerce and customer experience.”

Umbrellar’s Head of Cloud, David Howden, says the launch of the MyCSP portal is the culmination of over four years’ worth of planning, trialling and testing.

“The platform provides a unique opportunity for New Zealand’s managed service providers to fully comprehend and utilise the power of Microsoft products so, in turn, they can deliver world-class, tech-enabled solutions to their customers.

“Traditionally, establishing a business as a Microsoft-focused CSP reseller was a complicated and drawn-out process that could take months. With the launch of MyCSP we’re delighted that we’ll significantly accelerate time to market into less than a few hours, making it exponentially easier and cheaper for both business and resellers,” says Howden.

Microsoft New Zealand Managing Director, Vanessa Sorenson, says “New Zealand’s digital transformation has accelerated significantly this year and our partner network has played an important role. Tools like MyCSP, which will help partners make more informed decisions about the tools they recommend to customers will be important in maintaining this growth. As we build towards establishing our local datacenter region, it’s exciting that the future of New Zealand’s tech sector is looking brighter.”

About Umbrellar

Umbrellar® is one of New Zealand’s largest web and cloud hosting company, empowering the New Zealand tech and business community to meet digital transformation challenges. Established in 1997 and rebranded in 2015, Umbrellar has datacenters in Auckland, Christchurch and Sydney. Umbrellar's team of 90 dedicated experts look after 85,000 customers, ranging from SME’s to marketing agencies, web developers through to large enterprises.

For more information, visit www.umbrellar.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Umbrellar on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

KiwiRail: CentrePort Looking To Alleviate Congestion

KiwiRail and Wellington’s CentrePort are exploring ways to work together to try to improve the movement of freight which is currently congested around the North Island. “A combination of factors including industrial action at Australian ports ... More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Auckland Median House Price Hits $1m Mark In October; 9 Other Regions & 28 Districts Hit Record Median Prices

Median house prices across New Zealand increased by 19.8% from $605,000 in October 2019 to a new record median high of $725,000 in October 2020; and up from $689,000 in September this year (a 5.2% lift) according to the latest data from the Real Estate ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: November Quarantine Cluster – Expert Reaction

The Ministry of Health has provided an update on the new cluster of COVID-19 cases which emerged in NZ over the weekend. The new cluster started when a quarantine worker at Auckland’s Jet Park facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A close ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And Trade: NZ Beef Products And Coronavirus Reports

There are media reports that the city of Jinan, in China’s Shandong province, has detected coronavirus on beef products imported from New Zealand. New Zealand has not been informed of this officially by the Chinese authorities. New Zealand ... More>>

Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

Banking: Heartland Drops Floating Home Loan Rate To 2.50% P.a.

Heartland has lowered its already low floating home loan rate to 2.50% p.a. – the lowest floating rate offered by a bank in New Zealand. The leading floating rate amongst banks follows Heartland’s recent re-entry into the home loans market with ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 