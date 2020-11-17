Vertiv Launches New Line Of Local Rack Access Consoles With Integrated KVM

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today introduced a line of local rack access consoles, with models that include an integrated KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) switch. The Vertiv™ CLRA local rack access console , features an 18.5 inch LCD panel and optional, integrated 8 or 16 port KVM. Vertiv CLRA is now available exclusively in Asia-Pacific, including Australia and New Zealand.

The new Vertiv CLRA local rack access console is ideal for data centre managers who are managing multiple sites across different locations, simplifying access and management. The console supports high definition video resolution and includes next-generation rails that allow seamless installation into the racks without any tools. This allows quick and easy access to multiple servers, making software upgrades, troubleshooting and system monitoring more convenient and less time consuming.

Key Benefits

Space Savings: Vertiv CLRA requires only 1U rack space. The system eliminates the need for cumbersome and inefficient crash cart access, and the optional pre-integrated 8 or 16 port KVM further reduce the amount of valuable real estate required for the solution while allowing access to up to 512 servers in a cascading installation with the 16-port KVM.

Reduce Downtime: Complete entry point to local servers when needed. Access can be limited to authorised users via login credentials.

Ease of Use: High-Definition (1920 x 1080) 18.5" LED panel with full-sized keyboard, touch pad and USB pass through ports provides an optimum computing experience.

Easy installation: Tool-less installation design allows Vertiv CLRA to be installed quickly, while also maintaining strength and durability.

Remote management: Vertiv CLRA is compatible with Avocent® DSView management software, a single point of data centre infrastructure management.

For more information on the Vertiv CLRA local rack acess consoles and the full portfolio Vertiv IT management solutions, visit Vertiv.com.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. As Architects of Continuity™, Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centres, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

