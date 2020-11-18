Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand-Made Products Cyber Sale Starts Today

Wednesday, 18 November 2020, 4:10 pm
Press Release: Ecowool

Ecowool is pleased to announce the launch of their cyber sale, with dramatic discounts on knitwear, rugs, throws, and selected footwear for a limited time only.

Whether you’re looking for premium quality New Zealand-made garments in classic styles, durable footwear, or rugs and throws to last a lifetime, Ecowool can’t wait to deliver.

The annual cyber sale kicks off on November 18, 2020, and runs until midnight on Monday November 30. With discounts from 15% to 40% off the marked price, you can stock up on all those essentials for warmth, comfort, and style.

Ecowool spokesperson Karen Collyer says the sale is an excellent opportunity for New Zealanders and international buyers to stock up on premium quality products made in New Zealand that continue to be popular worldwide.

“We’re proud of the craftsmanship of our products, not to mention how versatile and durable they are. Much of our knitwear are wardrobe staples you can pair with jackets, cardigans, pants, and skirts. Our rugs and throws are also investment pieces that last a lifetime.

“We even stock a variety of footwear for men, women, and children that are comfortable, breathable, and durable for year-round wear.”

The highly anticipated sale will see all the very best New Zealand-made products fly out the door, so don’t miss out. Visit www.ecowool.com for more information and to view Ecowool’s extensive range of sheepskin rugs, sheepskin footwear, outdoor wear, gifts, natural health products, and more.

About Ecowool

Ecowool is based at Sheep World, an outstanding establishment in New Zealand dedicated to sheep farming and wool production. It boasts some of the finest quality sheepskin and woollen and natural products in the country. Ecowool has been a one-stop-shop for natural products since 1987, moving into the online market in 2001.

Ecowool is passionate about products that represent New Zealand and Kiwis. They use the finest raw materials from unpolluted alpine pastures, natural spring water, and crisp mountain air. These elements are a recipe for success, and this is evident in the quality of the products available. Get in touch with Ecowool today to find out what they can do for you.

