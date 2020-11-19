Kiwi Food Company Leads The Way In Sustainable Snack Packaging

Kiwis can now enjoy a great tasting snack while supporting the movement to reduce plastic packaging thanks to one Kiwi food company that is leading the way in sustainable packaging and waste reduction in the convenience snack category.

Local food brand GoodnessMe, has proudly launched new kraft paper pouches on all its GoodnessMe Fruit Stick and Fruit Nugget products as the first step in its commitment to zero waste.

The new packaging reduces the company’s plastic use by 50% and makes them one of the first brands in the wrapped fruit snack category to shift to the more sustainable paper option.

CEO Anna Gestro says, GoodnessMe has long been committed to providing a range of great tasting, high quality snacks for busy people and this is the first step towards our mission of eliminating single use plastic completely.

“We are a relatively small player in the market right now but after working out we put over 6 million plastic pouches into the market last year, we knew we had to make the change. We are excited to be setting the benchmark for others with our new look GoodnessMe boxes and paper pouches which are key to our commitment to produce food that makes you feel good – inside and out”.

GoodnessMe’s Fruit Sticks and Fruit Nuggets change in packaging also includes becoming certified as Vegan friendly by the NZVS. The certification makes GoodnessMe one of the few Vegan, allergen free (no dairy, egg, nut, gluten, soy, crustacean or sesame) fruit flavoured snacks in the New Zealand market. At 15gms per serve, these individually wrapped, portion-controlled fruit flavoured snacks made from 70% pear-based fruit and juices will make a great addition to lunchboxes, sports bags, tramping packs, picnic hampers and car glove boxes this summer.

With seven fruity flavours, the GoodnessMe range offers something to suit everyone’s taste buds and they can be found at all leading supermarkets nationwide. Check out the website for full range details or keep up to date with the latest on social media:

