Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hybrid Cloud Steps Up To Meet Business Needs As COVID-19 Highlights Strategic Importance Of IT

Thursday, 19 November 2020, 1:31 pm
Press Release: Nutanix

Nutanix has announced the findings of its third global Enterprise Cloud Index survey and research report, which measures enterprise progress with adopting private, hybrid and public clouds. This year, survey respondents were also asked about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on current and future IT decisions and strategy. A key finding: hybrid cloud is still the frontrunner as the ideal IT infrastructure model (86% of respondents think so), and respondents running hybrid environments are more likely to plan to focus on strategic efforts and driving positive business impact.

The pandemic has shifted IT’s focus toward remote worker support and enabling near-instant infrastructure deployments that reach geographically distributed workforces, spurring increased enterprise progress with cloud expansion. Additionally, a greater number of respondents running hybrid environments said they were likely to offer more flexible work setups, strengthen their business continuity plans, simplify operations, and increase digital conferencing usage because of the pandemic.

The majority of respondents (nearly 76%) reported the pandemic made them think more strategically about IT, and nearly half (46%) said their investments in hybrid cloud have increased as a direct result of the pandemic, including public and private clouds. Additionally, businesses also increasingly rely on multiple public clouds to meet their needs compared to previous years. The report showed that among those who use public clouds, 63% of respondents use two or more public clouds, or multicloud, and respondents are also expecting this number to jump to 71% in the next 12 months.

Other key findings of this year’s report include:

  • Enterprises have taken key steps toward reaching their IT operating model of choice: Global respondents report taking the initial key steps to successfully run a hybrid environment, including adopting hyperconverged infrastructure in their datacentres and decommissioning non-cloud-enabled datacentres in favour of private and public cloud usage. Global IT teams are also planning for substantial infrastructure changes; they foresee, on average, hybrid cloud deployments increasing by more than 37 percentage points over the next five years, with a corresponding 15-point drop in non-cloud-enabled datacentres. Most notably of the many infrastructure categories, respondents reported running a mixed model of private cloud, public cloud, and traditional datacentre more often than any other (nearly 26%), which is likely a precursor to a hybrid cloud deployment.
  • Remote work is here to stay — and companies are planning for it: In last year’s survey, about 27% of respondent companies had no full-time at-home workers. That number fell 20 percentage points this year to only 7% as a result of COVID-19. By 2022, respondents predict that an average of 13% of companies will have no full-time remote employees at that time, less than half as many as a year ago in 2019, before COVID struck. Improving IT infrastructure (50%) and work-from-home capabilities (47%) have therefore become priorities for the next 12 to 18 months.
  • Strategic business outcomes, not economics, drive change today: Respondents said their primary motives for modifying their IT infrastructures are to get greater control of their IT resources (58%), gain the flexibility to meet dynamic business requirements (55%), and improve support for customers and remote workers (46%). By contrast, just 27% mentioned cutting costs as a driver.
  • Educators face unique COVID-19-related challenges and needs: More education-industry respondents cited “ensuring that remote workers have adequate hardware” as a primary challenge than any other issue. 47% also cited providing “adequate communications channels among employees, customers, and clients” as a top challenge. The education sector is taking the right steps toward transformation, ranking high in private cloud deployments, with 29% of respondents saying they were running private clouds only (substantially more than the 22% global average).

“In January, for many companies, technology was considered a basic function of a business, enabling core organisational processes,” said Wendy M. Pfeiffer, Chief Information Officer of Nutanix. “Today, technology has taken on an entirely new meaning. It is a complex strategy and it makes or breaks a company’s long-term viability. COVID-19 has accelerated us into a new era of strategic IT and raised its profile considerably, and the findings from this year’s Enterprise Cloud Index reflect this new reality. Hybrid cloud is the frontrunner, and it will continue to be as we navigate our mixing of physical and virtual environments and move away from doing business in a single mode.”

For the third consecutive year, Vanson Bourne conducted research on behalf of Nutanix, surveying 3,400 IT decision-makers around the world about where they’re running their business applications today, where they plan to run them in the future, what their cloud challenges are, and how their cloud initiatives stack up against other IT projects and priorities. The respondent base spanned multiple industries, business sizes, and the following geographies: the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia-Pacific and Japan region.

To learn more about the report and findings, download the full third Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Index, here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Nutanix on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Retail: Supermarkets Announced As Government’s Second Market Study

The Government has today launched a market study to ensure New Zealanders are paying a fair price for groceries. More>>

ALSO:

KiwiRail: CentrePort Looking To Alleviate Congestion

KiwiRail and Wellington’s CentrePort are exploring ways to work together to try to improve the movement of freight which is currently congested around the North Island. “A combination of factors including industrial action at Australian ports ... More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Auckland Median House Price Hits $1m Mark In October; 9 Other Regions & 28 Districts Hit Record Median Prices

Median house prices across New Zealand increased by 19.8% from $605,000 in October 2019 to a new record median high of $725,000 in October 2020; and up from $689,000 in September this year (a 5.2% lift) according to the latest data from the Real Estate ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And Trade: NZ Beef Products And Coronavirus Reports

There are media reports that the city of Jinan, in China’s Shandong province, has detected coronavirus on beef products imported from New Zealand. New Zealand has not been informed of this officially by the Chinese authorities. New Zealand ... More>>

Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 