Tourism Students Awarded $4500 Scholarships

Thursday, 19 November 2020, 2:17 pm
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

Two tertiary students have each received a $4500 boost to help them complete their final year of study and prepare for their prospective careers in the tourism industry.

The recipients of the 2021 Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust Academic Scholarship were announced at this week’s Tourism Summit Aotearoa in Wellington.

The scholarships, managed by Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA), were awarded to:

  • Alexia Williams, New Zealand School of Tourism
  • Sophie Galletly, WelTec

The scholarships, which have been on offer each year since 2015, are open to young New Zealanders about to commence their final year of tertiary study in a tourism-related course in 2021.

Valued at $4500 each, the scholarships comprise a $2500 payment towards the recipient’s final year of study in a tourism-related tertiary course, along with attendance at Tourism Summit Aotearoa. The recipients also attend a TIA hosted development and networking day with Wellington-based tourism operators and organisations, a TIA mentor, and continued support from TIA post-study to encourage industry engagement.

Alexia and Sophie were both present at the Summit to receive their scholarships from TINZT Chair Gráinne Troute, who is also TIA Chair.

“The importance of attracting and retaining a strong and capable workforce has never been more important to the tourism industry,” says Ms Troute. “I’m honoured to have awarded this scholarship to such smart young Kiwis. It gives me faith in the sustainable future of the industry.”

“These academic scholarships are an important way of reinforcing to some incredible young talent that tourism still offers fantastic job opportunities. The prize will help kick-start their careers.”

Ms Troute says the scholarships attracted applications from students all over the country. Shortlisted candidates were interviewed by a Scholarship Panel before the two winners were selected.

“This year’s scholarships were hotly contested, but our two winners stood out as having the academic and personal qualities our industry is seeking. They both demonstrated an excellent understanding of the industry and will be outstanding ambassadors for the TINZT scholarship programme. We look forward to welcoming them to the industry when they graduate next year.”

About the winners

Alexia Williams (Tainui, Ngati Tamainupo)

Alexia Williams of Cambridge is studying towards a Tourism and Travel Diploma at the New Zealand School of Tourism. Having spent several years involved in local community organisations like Kōhanga Reo, Alexia is approaching tourism well-grounded in kaupapa Māori and aspires to use these skills in her future career in the industry.

Sophie Galletly
Sophie Galletly of Upper Hutt is studying towards a Diploma in Tourism Travel at WelTec. Despite only finishing college last year she has extended her record of achievement, topping her current cohort and earning a place amongst the highest achieving students of the past five years.

About TINZT

The Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust was established in 2007 for charitable purposes.

Its focus is twofold:

  • The education of people involved in the New Zealand tourism industry and the education of New Zealanders about tourism
  • The fostering and promotion of a tourism industry in New Zealand, based on the sustainable use and preservation of the country’s natural assets

The TINZT grants programme is open to associations, companies and individuals for projects or ideas that will further the Trust’s aims and criteria. Applications can be made at any time. Visit the TINZT website for details: https://tinzt.org.nz/.

The Trust is managed by Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA).

