Fuel Savings For The November Rush

Discount Day Savings for Motorists Fueling Up For November Rush

10 Cents Off All Fuel Types From 7AM Thursday 19 November to 12PM Friday 20 November 2020

Gull New Zealand is offering a 10 cent per litre discount for New Zealand motorists so they can fuel up for the November rush. Typically, the volume of traffic across New Zealand starts to increase from mid-November with one of the busiest days of the year being only one month away.

The Discount Day will apply to all Gull’s fuel types across the company’s entire New Zealand network from 7:00am on Thursday 19 November 2020 until 12:00PM Midday on Friday 20 November 2020.

Gull’s Pricing Analyst Crystal Feist says Gull has always been a champion for giving back to motorists and takes any opportunity to pass savings onto our customers.

“We know Summer is almost here and with Xmas only a few weeks away, the rush has started with traffic volumes growing. So, we thought a saving was just what motorists needed as they get ready for the November rush. Gull’s Discount Days are for everyone – no minimum spend and maximum fill restrictions. Our price boards and pump prices are simply dropped from 7:00AM today for as much or as little fuel as you like.”

At most Gull outlets where Gull controls retail prices across the country, average prices will be as follows during the above-mentioned time frame:

Regular (91) $1.767 Force 10 (98) $1.967 Diesel $0.997

Lowest priced sites outside of Auckland region as below:

Atiamuri Offering the lowest regular (91) price $1.637 Te Kuiti Offering the lowest diesel price $0.857

All pricing across the Gull network is GST inclusive.

**Please note average prices quoted above are across sites where Gull controls the retail fuel price. Discounts are applied directly to the price board and pump price from the day before.

