Thycotic Recognised As A Leader In Privileged Identity Management (PIM) By Independent Research Firm

Friday, 20 November 2020, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Thycotic

Thycotic receives highest possible score in criteria of Saas/Cloud and innovation roadmap

Thycotic, provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions to more than 10,000 organisations worldwide, including 25 of the Fortune 100, today announced that it has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Privileged Identity Management (PIM), Q4 2020 Report*. This report evaluated 10 vendors based on 24 criteria across three high level categories: Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence.

According to the report, “PIM solutions should support DevOps teams, IT admins configuring cloud infrastructure, bots, IoT, and API-driven workloads. CISOs are burning a lot of calories trying to secure privileged access for these use cases right now. Our clients tell us that machine identities are growing at twice the rate of human identities. Furthermore, the definition of a privileged user is expanding to include non-IT users.”

Thycotic received the highest possible score in 11 criteria including SaaS/Cloud, Innovation Roadmap, and Integrations. Thycotic also received the highest possible score for the following criteria: Deployment, Supporting Products and Services, Commercial Model, and PIM Installed Base.

“We believe Thycotic’s recognition as a leader in the Forrester Wave for privileged identity management signifies and validates the strong product strategy that we have developed and implemented in recent years which focuses heavily on cloud innovations and end-user experience,” said James Legg, president and CEO at Thycotic. “We are continually expanding our range of PIM solutions to secure access to all different types of platforms, from SaaS to cloud to IaaS and have unveiled four new products this year alone.”

To download a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Privileged Identity Management (PIM), Q4 2020 report, visit https://thycotic.com/forrester-wave-pim-report-2020.

*The Forrester Wave™, Privileged Identity Management, Q4 2020 by Sean Ryan and Elsa Pikulik, November 19, 2020

About Thycotic

Thycotic is the leading provider of cloud-ready privilege management solutions. Thycotic's security tools empower over 10,000 organisations, from small businesses to the Fortune 100, to limit privileged account risk, implement least privilege policies, control applications, and demonstrate compliance. Thycotic makes enterprise-level privilege management accessible for everyone by eliminating dependency on overly complex security tools and prioritising productivity, flexibility and control. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Thycotic operates worldwide with offices in the UK and Australia. For more information, please visit www.thycotic.com.

