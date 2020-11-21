Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SodaStream & Snoop Dogg Wish You A Particularly Meaningful 2020 Holiday

Saturday, 21 November 2020, 5:52 am
Press Release: SodaStream

The Sparkling Water Brand and Entertainment Icon Team-up In New Holiday Campaign with Powerful Environmental Message: “Enjoying the small meaningful things”

SodaStream, the leading sparkling water brand*, today unveiled its 2020 holiday campaign focused on “enjoying the small meaningful things.” The biggest SodaStream global campaign to date features hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg encouraging people to focus on the small but important things in life even more so this holiday season. The campaign focuses on people and embraces the magic of the season.

The story blinks at family holidays and replacing big plans by staying home and enjoying small but meaningful things, in the holiday spirit. As always, SodaStream also delivers its environmental message when Snoop is joined by an animated sea turtle to call on people to make the small change to reusable for a big impact on helping our planet. One reusable SodaStream bottle can save-up to thousands of single-use plastic bottles.

The campaign carries these important messages in SodaStream’s classic light-hearted fashion, leveraging over the top superstar Snoop Dogg to focus on the “small things” such as baking gingerbread cookies with family. Another scene features Snoop’s entire family sitting at the holiday dinner table struggling to stay off screens and all portraying Snoop’s face from the children to the dog.

“At SodaStream we always encourage people to make a positive change. This year we really went all in to deliver a campaign everyone can relate to, a campaign on what’s important” commented SodaStream Global CMO Karin Schifter Maor. “SodaStream is the ultimate small change to reduce single-use plastic waste, and Snoop Dogg is a great partner to help widely spread this message in a fun way.”

“I love my Sodastream so it was natural for me to partner up with them for this campaign. They make a great product and a big difference in the word. I am happy to help spread the love!“ said Snoop Dogg.

Esteemed director Jake Szymanski directed the video, perfectly in line with the company’s playful tone and style. Szymanski’s credits include “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, “The Package,” Several shorts for Funny or Die and “Saturday Night Live,” and most recently a Forrest Fenn inspired action comedy for Studio 8.

(*by volume consumption)

