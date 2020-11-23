Quality Service Awards NZ Winners Announced

Reader’s Digest has released the names of the NZ businesses that achieved customer service excellence during an extraordinarily challenging year.

In releasing the Quality Service Award results, Reader’s Digest acknowledges it has been a time of “extreme difficulty” for customer service given lockdowns and other Covid-19 challenges. Yet the owners and staff of businesses listed as award winners rallied and their success is arguably more commendable than ever, says Reader’s Digest editor-in-chief Louise Waterson.

She says that while the pandemic may have shifted the standard markers of business success, customer service has remained core among those success markers.

“During the peak of the pandemic, the award-winning businesses remained savvy, clever and calm in their approach to customers, so much so that the importance of kindness and understanding once again became paramount.”

The Reader’s Digest survey revealed that about two thirds of New Zealanders (68 percent) say they are more money conscious now since the start of the pandemic. And 68 percent of New Zealand consumers acknowledge they now put more thought into their choice of products and services than they did pre-Covid.

Reader’s Digest commissioned independent market research company Catalyst to survey New Zealanders’ opinions of a range of service providers.

A total of 1,500 New Zealanders of a mixed demographic were asked to rate their experience of service provided by businesses / organisations.

Running since 2015, the survey identifies the most satisfied customers across 40 different categories, from pet insurance to pizzas and from Supermarkets to Superannuation. The prestigious Quality Service Award recognises companies that truly understand consumers’ needs.

The winners’ line up includes businesses that have repeatedly featured on the podium, as well as first time Gold winners such as Electric Kiwi (Gas& Electricity Provider) and Hello Fresh (Meal Plan Delivery Service).

The full list of New Zealand Quality Service Award winners are as follows:

CATEGORY WINNER SILVER Campervan rentals Jucy Britz Car insurance AA Insurance AMI Car rentals (excluding motor homes) Avis Hertz Coffee shops & cafes Starbucks Columbus Coffee Cruise operator Princess Cruises Royal Caribbean DIY/home improvement stores Mitre 10 Bunnings Educational Tutors Kip McGrath NumberWorks ‘s Words Electrical Appliance Stores Noel Leeming Briscoes Flooring stores (excluding tiling and DIY/home improvement stores) Carpet Court

Flooring Xtra Harrisons Carpet Funeral insurance Cigna Momentum Life Furniture stores Harvey Norman Smiths City Garden centres Kings Plant Barn Palmers Gas & electricity provider Electric Kiwi Mercury Health insurance Southern Cross Health Society AA Health Hearing services Bay Audiology Triton Hearing Home & contents insurance AA Insurance AMI Home loan suppliers ASB BNZ Home design & build service Lockwood Homes G.J.Gardner Internet service provider 2degrees Skinny Kindergarten centre operator BestStart Central Kids Life Insurance AIA Southern Cross Life Insurance Liquor outlets Liquorland Super Liquor Loyalty cards New World AA Smartfuel Manufacturer certified used car sales Toyota Signature Class Honda Certified Used Cars Meal plan delivery service Hello Fresh My Food Bag Mobile phone service provider Skinny 2degrees Optometrists Specsavers OPSM Paint & decorating stores (excluding DIY/home improvement stores) Resene Guthrie Bowron Personal banking Kiwibank The Co-Operative Bank Pet Insurance Southern Cross Pet Insurance Petplan Pizza franchise Domino’s Pizza Hut Real estate sales Harcourts Barfoot & Thompson Retirement villages Rymen Healthcare Bupa NZ Roadside assistance AA Roadservice State Superannuation ASB BNZ Supermarkets Countdown PAK’nSAVE Tiling stores (excluding DIY/home improvement stores) Tile Warehouse The Tile Depot Travel insurance Southern Cross Travel Insurance AA Travel Insurance Tyre retailers Bridgestone/Firestone Beaurepaires Used vehicle dealerships Turners Cars 2 Cheap Cars

