Quality Service Awards NZ Winners Announced

Monday, 23 November 2020, 7:50 am
Press Release: Reader's Digest

Reader’s Digest has released the names of the NZ businesses that achieved customer service excellence during an extraordinarily challenging year.

In releasing the Quality Service Award results, Reader’s Digest acknowledges it has been a time of “extreme difficulty” for customer service given lockdowns and other Covid-19 challenges. Yet the owners and staff of businesses listed as award winners rallied and their success is arguably more commendable than ever, says Reader’s Digest editor-in-chief Louise Waterson.

She says that while the pandemic may have shifted the standard markers of business success, customer service has remained core among those success markers.

“During the peak of the pandemic, the award-winning businesses remained savvy, clever and calm in their approach to customers, so much so that the importance of kindness and understanding once again became paramount.”

The Reader’s Digest survey revealed that about two thirds of New Zealanders (68 percent) say they are more money conscious now since the start of the pandemic. And 68 percent of New Zealand consumers acknowledge they now put more thought into their choice of products and services than they did pre-Covid.

Reader’s Digest commissioned independent market research company Catalyst to survey New Zealanders’ opinions of a range of service providers.

A total of 1,500 New Zealanders of a mixed demographic were asked to rate their experience of service provided by businesses / organisations.

Running since 2015, the survey identifies the most satisfied customers across 40 different categories, from pet insurance to pizzas and from Supermarkets to Superannuation. The prestigious Quality Service Award recognises companies that truly understand consumers’ needs.

The winners’ line up includes businesses that have repeatedly featured on the podium, as well as first time Gold winners such as Electric Kiwi (Gas& Electricity Provider) and Hello Fresh (Meal Plan Delivery Service).

The full list of New Zealand Quality Service Award winners are as follows:

CATEGORYWINNERSILVER
Campervan rentalsJucyBritz
Car insuranceAA InsuranceAMI
Car rentals (excluding motor homes)AvisHertz
Coffee shops & cafesStarbucksColumbus Coffee
Cruise operatorPrincess CruisesRoyal Caribbean
DIY/home improvement storesMitre 10Bunnings
Educational TutorsKip McGrathNumberWorks ‘s Words
Electrical Appliance StoresNoel LeemingBriscoes
Flooring stores (excluding tiling and DIY/home improvement stores)Carpet Court
Flooring Xtra		Harrisons Carpet
Funeral insuranceCignaMomentum Life
Furniture storesHarvey NormanSmiths City
Garden centresKings Plant BarnPalmers
Gas & electricity providerElectric KiwiMercury
Health insuranceSouthern Cross Health SocietyAA Health
Hearing servicesBay AudiologyTriton Hearing
Home & contents insuranceAA InsuranceAMI
Home loan suppliersASBBNZ
Home design & build serviceLockwood HomesG.J.Gardner
Internet service provider2degreesSkinny
Kindergarten centre operatorBestStartCentral Kids
Life InsuranceAIASouthern Cross Life Insurance
Liquor outletsLiquorlandSuper Liquor
Loyalty cardsNew WorldAA Smartfuel
Manufacturer certified used car salesToyota Signature ClassHonda Certified Used Cars
Meal plan delivery serviceHello FreshMy Food Bag
Mobile phone service providerSkinny2degrees
OptometristsSpecsaversOPSM
Paint & decorating stores (excluding DIY/home improvement stores)ReseneGuthrie Bowron
Personal bankingKiwibankThe Co-Operative Bank
Pet InsuranceSouthern Cross Pet InsurancePetplan
Pizza franchiseDomino’sPizza Hut
Real estate salesHarcourtsBarfoot & Thompson
Retirement villagesRymen HealthcareBupa NZ
Roadside assistanceAA RoadserviceState
SuperannuationASBBNZ
SupermarketsCountdownPAK’nSAVE
Tiling stores (excluding DIY/home improvement stores)Tile WarehouseThe Tile Depot
Travel insuranceSouthern Cross Travel InsuranceAA Travel Insurance
Tyre retailersBridgestone/FirestoneBeaurepaires
Used vehicle dealershipsTurners Cars2 Cheap Cars

