Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Genesis And Symphony Partner To Accelerate Digitisation And Connectivity For The Global Financial Markets Community

Monday, 23 November 2020, 11:17 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Auckland, 19 November 2020 - Genesis, the Low-Code Application Platform (LCAP) and Symphony Communication Services, LLC (hereafter Symphony) are pleased to announce their strategic partnership to provide the financial markets community with interoperable technology and applications, built and deployed both securely and at speed. The partnership will help to transform financial markets collaboration by pairing Genesis Low-Code Application Platform to drive digitisation with Symphony’s collaboration platform which securely and compliantly connects people, organisations and financial markets.

As the financial markets community has become increasingly reliant on electronification and collaboration tools in an effort to mitigate risk and increase efficiencies, Genesis and Symphony’s partnership will improve workflow productivity while also ensuring that clients can meet the highest standards of global regulatory compliance. A range of applications designed and built on the Genesis Low-Code Application Platform will be made available to the over half a million financial professionals in the Symphony community.

Symphony’s collaboration and messaging platform was built for the needs of the financial services industry, with over 535,000 users from more than 360 companies worldwide. The platform allows applications and users to share information, context and intent, in a secure and compliant way. This year alone, the company has registered record growth in its community with a 32% increase in monthly active users, and over 170 million messages sent every month, solidifying Symphony’s position as one of the world’s largest communities in financial markets.

Genesis Low-Code Application Platform, also designed for the specific requirements of the financial markets, enables rapid creation of applications without having to write substantial lines of code. It is an enterprise-scale offering uniquely positioned with the extensive Genesis Application Library of pre-built applications. This helps market participants quickly address a spectrum of front, middle and back office challenges from the simple Business Process Management (BPM) workflows as well as extending to the complex use cases such as real-time trading solutions and risk management.

Both the Genesis Application Library and the Genesis LCAP that empowers users to create their own bespoke applications will be Symphony ready. One example is a trade allocation manager application that has already been fully integrated and is available to the Symphony community. The multi-asset class solution automates middle office workflows and enables trade capture directly from the Symphony messaging platform, providing seamless straight through processing (STP) for trade files, confirmations, and settlement. In addition, users have the freedom to integrate with different front and back office applications as required. With Symphony, any community member will be able to communicate trade information data through secure, end-to-end encrypted messaging on the Genesis Low-Code Application Platform.

Commenting on the collaboration, Stephen Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of Genesis, said: “We are very excited to partner with Symphony. The powerful combination of Genesis Low-Code Application Platform and Symphony’s collaboration and messaging platform means that together we can provide highly performant and scalable applications to the financial markets community. Through Symphony’s open architecture, users can now seamlessly integrate their workflows with both our applications and Symphony’s growing ecosystem of third party applications. This allows them to create enriched, digital workflows, and at speed. We share a common goal with Symphony: to drive industry collaboration and improve and simplify the way financial markets develop, deliver and adapt their solutions to the changing market needs.”

Brad Levy, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Symphony said: “The Symphony and Genesis offering complement each other. We’re modern technology companies that help drive the digitisation agenda across the industry and around the world. Our vision at Symphony is to improve connectivity, connecting more people and more systems, empowering capital markets and finance professionals in a straightforward and compliant way. Our partnership with Genesis will encourage community-led innovation and make it quicker and simpler for our users to securely access the latest desktop applications. This in turn will improve workflow efficiency, while organisations will be able to future proof their business with technology that is fit for both today and can easily and quickly adapt to the changing market environment of tomorrow.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Grey Power: Is Disappointed To Learn Of More Bank Closures

Many older people are being left without essential services because of cost cutting and the march of modern technology. It is now expected that most banking transactions can occur via the internet or telephone. Jan Pentecost, President of the Grey Power ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Supply Chain On Brink Of Overload Says National Road Carriers

The New Zealand supply chain is on the brink of overload and it looks like the upcoming peak imports season may push it over the edge says National Road Carriers Association (NRC) CEO David Aitken. “Worldwide supply chains are in disarray,” says Mr Aitken. ... More>>

Retail: Supermarkets Announced As Government’s Second Market Study

The Government has today launched a market study to ensure New Zealanders are paying a fair price for groceries. More>>

ALSO:

Kea Aerospace: New Zealand Flies Into The Stratosphere

Development has started on a solar-powered, unmanned aircraft that can fly in the stratosphere continuously for months at a time. The zero-emission aircraft will carry a suite of imagery equipment that will be game-changing for many industries, vastly ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And Trade: NZ Beef Products And Coronavirus Reports

There are media reports that the city of Jinan, in China’s Shandong province, has detected coronavirus on beef products imported from New Zealand. New Zealand has not been informed of this officially by the Chinese authorities. New Zealand ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 