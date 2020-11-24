BrewBilt Closes $550k In New Orders Just This Week With Oakland Based Brewery Along With $1.2M In Quotes To Restaurants

Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BBRW), announced that the company received $550,000 in new orders this week, while it filed its Form-10Q ending September 30, 2020 with approximately $1M in sales, up from $500,000 in 2019 for the same period; with more than $700,000 net profit up from $100,000 in 2019. The company is showing gains of 5X, while reducing liabilities in the amount of $100,000 compared to 2019.

Jef Lewis, CEO, stated, "With the projected $20M in brewery revenue for 2021, BrewBilt received several orders this week, including SGIC's order of $45,000 for the new consumer 2BBL home brewery which will debut in 2021 in our advertising campaign, and a commercial order from Ghost Town Brewer in Oakland, California for $500,000, inclusive of our new fully automated brewery consisting of 30 BBL. Ghost Town will also receive our newest accessory Mobile Flow Meter which allows the user to monitor the volume of liquid being transferred from vessel to vessel. The new flow meter is a first in the industry and will sell for $7,500."

The company launched a new advertising campaign this quarter with multiple major trade media, inclusive of Food & Beverage and Pizza Today print and digital media. The first ads were released in October and as a result the company received $1.2M in quotes from restaurants that want to brew beer to increase their net profits and offer their own brand. "Quotes turn into real purchase orders which result in more revenue. This is part of a multifaceted strategy to build revenues in the USA, Europe and Asia. Currently with $3M in orders, and $15M in quotes from customers waiting for COVID to pass, realizes our projected 2021 revenue of $20M." Stated Jef Lewis, CEO.

