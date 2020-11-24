Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Anchor Speciality Milks Go Carbonzero™

Tuesday, 24 November 2020, 12:34 pm
Press Release: Anchor

Anchor Organic, Anchor Protein+, Anchor Calci+, Anchor Zero Lacto and Anchor Silver Top will roll out this month as Toitū carbonzero™ certified.

  • Anchor predicts roughly 10 million litres of the new carbonzero certified milk will be consumed by New Zealanders in 2021, another positive step forward for Anchor in its sustainability action
  • Anchor has worked with independent certifier Toitū Envirocare for the initiative, which has seen the brand measure, establish reduction plans, and offset its emissions for these products from grass to glass.

Auckland, New Zealand: Anchor’s range of specialty milks are being certified as Toitū carbonzero™ this November, as part of its commitment to reduce its footprint.

The specialty milks are Anchor Organic, Anchor Protein+, Anchor Zero Lacto, Anchor Silver Top, and Anchor Calci+ - the same delicious milk but now with added benefits of Toitū carbonzero™ certification.

Anchor has worked with AgResearch and independent certifier, Toitū Envirocare for the initiative. Toitū Envirocare is one of the world’s leading environmental certification businesses. Toitū Envirocare is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research, a Government-owned Crown Research Institute.

AgResearch measured the carbon footprint for the specialty milks range, which includes all greenhouse gas emissions across the products’ full lifecycle, and Toitū verified the measurement and issued the certification, which among other things, saw Anchor develop, and commit to, an emissions reduction plan for the range, and offset to achieve net zero emissions.

This announcement follows hot on the heels of ‘Simply Milk’, the first carbonzero certified milk in the Southern Hemisphere, spearheaded by Fonterra in partnership with FoodStuffs North Island. Senior Manager Sustainability Solutions at Fonterra, Lara Phillips, credits the series of announcements as a signal that Fonterra is serious about acting on sustainability.

Senior Manager Sustainability Solutions at Fonterra, Lara Phillips added: “We are serious about putting sustainability at the heart of our business, and we are extremely proud to share our latest environmental initiative with Kiwis. We are committed to continuing to reduce our emissions, and in the past four years, we have reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 4% at its fresh white milk sites. In addition, Fonterra has provided farmers with farm-specific greenhouse gas emission profiles, is working alongside farmers to develop farm environmental plans, and we have an innovation pipeline to find solutions to reduce on-farm emissions further. We are also working to a target of 30% reduction by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050 in our global manufacturing operations.”

“Anchor Organic milk is produced on AsureQuality certified speciality farms, ensuring the cows have a grass-based diet and are free from synthetics, antibiotics and hormones – and now this milk has the added benefit that it is also Toitū carbonzero™ certified.”

As part of the Toitū carbonzero™ certification programme, Anchor has procured carbon offsets from three high quality projects approved by Toitū.

The three credit projects support native forest regeneration in Kaikoura, New Zealand, a windfarm in New Caledonia, and a solar energy installation in India, respectively. As climate change is a global challenge, Anchor appreciates that to deliver globally positive outcomes, solutions must span beyond our backyard.

The Toitū carbonzero™ programme has secured significant global endorsement and is accredited by JAS-ANZ (Joint Accreditation System of Australia and New Zealand), accepted by the CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) and the UK Environment Agency and was the world’s first carbon certification programme accredited under ISO 14065, the international standard for greenhouse gas verification bodies.

CEO of Toitū Envirocare, Becky Lloyd, believes that action taken by Anchor is a noteworthy step - and shows that everyday, household items, can become carbonzero™.

Toitū Envirocare CEO, Becky Lloyd commented: “We set very rigorous standards for businesses we work alongside. All members must meet our science-based and accredited measurement and reduction requirements to earn Toitū certification, and only then purchase required offsets. We have worked alongside Fonterra helping them understand their emissions, and then putting a programme in place that measures, manages, and mitigates those emissions.

“We understand the impact from grass to glass, and this will help Anchor make further reductions in future. I’m very pleased to say that New Zealanders will be able to purchase Toitū carbonzero™ certified milk from a major, New Zealand brand. We are delighted to see Anchor taking a positive step forward in this space and we encourage other New Zealand businesses to jump on board and do the same.”

All five variants will be available across multiple retailers, supermarkets, restaurants, and cafes, nationwide aside from Anchor Calci+, which will be available with carbonzero™ certification in the North Island only[i].

[i] carbonzero™ is available across all New Zealand excluding Calci+ which is only available in the North Island.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Anchor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Grey Power: Is Disappointed To Learn Of More Bank Closures

Many older people are being left without essential services because of cost cutting and the march of modern technology. It is now expected that most banking transactions can occur via the internet or telephone. Jan Pentecost, President of the Grey Power ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Supply Chain On Brink Of Overload Says National Road Carriers

The New Zealand supply chain is on the brink of overload and it looks like the upcoming peak imports season may push it over the edge says National Road Carriers Association (NRC) CEO David Aitken. “Worldwide supply chains are in disarray,” says Mr Aitken. ... More>>

Retail: Supermarkets Announced As Government’s Second Market Study

The Government has today launched a market study to ensure New Zealanders are paying a fair price for groceries. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: Retail Sales Recover In The September 2020 Quarter

Retail sales values recorded the largest September quarter rise since the series began in 1995, Stats NZ said today. Spending on major household items, vehicles, and groceries contributed to the strong 7.4 percent ($1.8 billion) rise in total ... More>>

Kea Aerospace: New Zealand Flies Into The Stratosphere

Development has started on a solar-powered, unmanned aircraft that can fly in the stratosphere continuously for months at a time. The zero-emission aircraft will carry a suite of imagery equipment that will be game-changing for many industries, vastly ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 