Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Research Reveals The Real Value Of Visitors To Aotearoa

Tuesday, 24 November 2020, 3:53 pm
Press Release: Tourism New Zealand

Tourism is vital to New Zealand’s recovery and new insights reveal the true value of the sector as well as dispelling some misconceptions.

“Tourism is a major employer of women and youth and on average every $178,000 of visitor spend creates one new job. These jobs are important for our regions, especially where there may be few other employment options,” says Tourism New Zealand Chief Executive Stephen England-Hall.

The research reveals it takes 12 overnight trips from Kiwis to equal the spend of one international visitor, which means New Zealand is likely to see a gap of $12.9 billion per annum without international visitors. International visitors also spend three times more per day than residents and domestic visitors spend two times more per day.

England-Hall adds that what may come as a surprise is the difference in productivity between businesses who primarily serve visitors such as experiences and accommodation compared with the wider visitor economy, who benefit from visitor spend on things like hospitality and entertainment.

“Having this distinction is important to understand how New Zealand rebuilds a more productive sector as well as the ways visitors contribute to amenities that our communities get value from, like local café’s and event venues.”

“Embracing technology and improving digital capability could lift tourism productivity even further. This could result in higher wages and better standards of living, especially for our regional communities.”

“Kiwis are doing a fantastic job travelling domestically but New Zealand will need high value international visitors to sustain the sector and the economy outside weekends and public holidays.”

“The tourism sector should be incredibly proud about the value it brings to Aotearoa and these insights help demonstrate the important role they play for New Zealand.”

The insights also show there is still some work to do to become more environmentally sustainable, however its carbon impact isn’t what some might think.

“The sector is doing some incredible things to reduce or offset carbon with many operators moving towards being Carbon Zero. While there is still work to be done, tourism’s carbon efficiency is improving, and its intensity is lower than other large sectors including agriculture, utilities and mining.”

“It’s incredibly important we have accurate information about the sector to share with Government and industry so we can plan for a future that ensures that tourism gives back more than it takes to our people and communities.”

The insights will be shared with Government and industry with more research expected to be conducted in the coming months.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tourism New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Grey Power: Is Disappointed To Learn Of More Bank Closures

Many older people are being left without essential services because of cost cutting and the march of modern technology. It is now expected that most banking transactions can occur via the internet or telephone. Jan Pentecost, President of the Grey Power ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Supply Chain On Brink Of Overload Says National Road Carriers

The New Zealand supply chain is on the brink of overload and it looks like the upcoming peak imports season may push it over the edge says National Road Carriers Association (NRC) CEO David Aitken. “Worldwide supply chains are in disarray,” says Mr Aitken. ... More>>

Retail: Supermarkets Announced As Government’s Second Market Study

The Government has today launched a market study to ensure New Zealanders are paying a fair price for groceries. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: Retail Sales Recover In The September 2020 Quarter

Retail sales values recorded the largest September quarter rise since the series began in 1995, Stats NZ said today. Spending on major household items, vehicles, and groceries contributed to the strong 7.4 percent ($1.8 billion) rise in total ... More>>

Kea Aerospace: New Zealand Flies Into The Stratosphere

Development has started on a solar-powered, unmanned aircraft that can fly in the stratosphere continuously for months at a time. The zero-emission aircraft will carry a suite of imagery equipment that will be game-changing for many industries, vastly ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 