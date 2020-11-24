Retail Unit With Mixed-used Redevelopment Potential Placed On The Market For Sale

The land and initial design plans to build a new mixed-use retail, commercial, and residential block overlooking one of Auckland’s busiest arterial routes have been placed on the market for sale.

1252 Dominion Road, Mt Eden

The 390-square metre rectangular-shaped block of land at 1252 Dominion Road in the centre of Mount Roskill’s retail precinct currently has a vacant 302-square metre shop on the site.

Initial design plans have been drawn up for potentially developing a new four-storey building on the site. The scoped development would consist of nine apartments, three retail shops or offices, and nine car parks on the ground level of the block.

The freehold land and building at 1252 Dominion, along with the initial design plans for the mixed-use residential/commercial/retail block are now marketed for sale by Bayleys Auckland at auction on December 2. Bayleys Auckland salesperson Millie Liang said the property was zoned Business Local Centre under the Auckland City Council Plan, and was being sold with vacant possession.

The council’s Business Local Centre zoning encourages development of local community-focused activities supporting the surrounding residential population, with the potential to build towers up to four-storeys high – with residential units on the upper levels.

“The Business Local Centre zoning guidelines have a strong proclivity towards developing co-existing commercial and residential activities. The proposed mixed-use configuration drawn up for 1252 Dominion Road totally aligns with Auckland Council’s stated vision of intensifying urban hub land more efficiently – adding affordable housing stock in areas where there are substantial public amenities, such as shops and public transport,” said Liang.

“As one of Auckland’s main arterial routes, the bus network along Dominion Road has one of the most frequent service timetables of anywhere in the greater city.”

The site at 1252 Dominion Road is surrounded on either side of its street frontage by typical suburban shops – including takeaway outlets, banks, and dairies. Meanwhile, the rear of the property is bordered by several established low-rise residential apartment blocks in keeping with the Business Local Centre zone structure.

“With the property sitting immediately adjacent to existing apartment blocks, any development of high-density accommodation units would be consistent with maintaining the immediate area’s residential nature,” Liang said.

“The vacant tenancy allows any potential new owner of the property to apply for the necessary council consents - and either begin the initial demolition process in the interim ahead of planned works, or tenanting the shop short-term to derive holding income while the necessary consents are filed and reviewed,” she added.

The development plans for sale in conjunction with the land and building show scope for a trio of shops or commercial office spaces on the ground floor – with one premises facing onto Dominion Road, and two further sites accessed off a pedestrian laneway running down the side of the building.

Meanwhile, the proposed residential component of the block has a configuration of eight three-bedroom/two-bathroom apartments – ranging in size from 89.3 square metres to 92.6 metres and each with their own balconies. The draft plan also has a spacious 194 square metre four-bedroom/four-bathroom apartment with two balconies.

Redevelopment of Mount Roskill town centre through the creation of new retail outlets and new housing opportunities are also among the key aims of public advocacy group Roskill Community Voice – which last year produced its Our Vision to Revive Roskill Town Centre plan for the precinct.

Among the organisation’s policies that it was pushing for greater consideration by Auckland Council, are:

Supporting a thriving area for local businesses

Developing a place that attracts a vibrant and diverse community

Securing the transport future of Dominion Road

and

Creating a safe and flourishing Roskill Town Centre.

The organisation indicated it intended to work with Panuku Development Auckland and the Dominion Road Business Association on property developments and retail strategies to increase patronage at the villages various shops. Roskill Community Voice also indicated its intentions to start a Keep Mt Roskill Beautiful campaign focused on cleaning up the town centre on a regular basis.

“There is an obvious groundswell of public support for the regeneration of Mount Roskill, and the plans for 1252 Dominion Road would certainly be at the core of such a modernisation of the area,” Liang said.

“Potential purchasers can certainly take heart from this positive public sentiment to improve the existing town centre infrastructure.”

