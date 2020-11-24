Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand’s Best Fund Managers To Compete For The Annual Good Returns / Research IP Awards On 4 December

Tuesday, 24 November 2020, 6:41 pm
Press Release: Research IP

The Good Returns Fund Manager of the Year Awards – Powered by Research IP are back in 2020, to round out the year that was and recognise the best fund managers in the country.

The virtual event is free to attend on Friday 4 December, register at https://research-ip.com/awards/.

The partnership between Good Returns and Research IP is behind the eponymous awards. With the use of managed funds growing to record levels in New Zealand and consumers looking more critically at avenues to build their wealth, the awards will play a crucial role by identifying the top-performing money managers, with categories such as Fund Manager of the Year, Boutique Manager of the Year and KiwiSaver of the Year.

Darren Howlin, Managing Director of Research IP said “We have delayed the awards as long as we could, hoping that borders would open, but we have decided to proceed with a virtual event. It has been a fascinating year in investment markets and around the world, and we feel it is important to recognise fund management talent through this challenging time.”

All the major award categories are back in 2020, with the addition of the new “Responsible Investment” category and the Adviser Choice categories. Awards of this type have typically been the province of fund managers, but the Good Returns / Research IP Awards will emphasise the expertise of advisers in the wealth management equation, with an Advisers’ Choice award for the best fund managers in four different categories including KiwiSaver. Have your say at https://research-ip.com/awards/.

Howlin said “We believe our new initiative from last year brings together a strong recognition of the investment management industry. We plan to announce the finalists on 27 November and the winners at 4pm NZT on Friday 4 December.”

Research IP is a leading provider of investment research, tools and technology. The inaugural 2019 Research IP awards were a huge success after previously powering the NZX’s FundSource Awards for four years, the company is experienced in undertaking the requisite research to award the very best.

Howlin said, “Good Returns’ status as a repository for financial services information makes it the ideal partner in an awards programme which will find and acknowledge the best in the business, year after year. We are pleased to have partnered with Philip and his team again this year.”

Howlin said the awards and associated offering are designed to be more accessible to everyday investors and advisers. “Research IP has a core offering that is freely available to financial advisers and direct investors. This will enable people to have access to key information and ratings on over 500 funds, helping them to make important investment decisions on their retirement savings or investment funds. The only requirement to access the service is an email address.”

“Research IP is now supported by technology and investment professionals based in New Zealand, Australia, the Philippines and Taiwan. Financial advisers, direct investors and fund managers can register their interest for the service at www.Research-IP.com.”

Award Categories:

  • Alternatives
  • Diversified Funds
  • Australasian Equities
  • New Zealand Equities
  • Australian Equities
  • Global Equities
  • Australasian Fixed Interest
  • Global Fixed interest
  • Global Property & Infrastructure
  • Australasian Property
  • Responsible Investment (new category)
  • Longevity Award
  • KiwiSaver of the Year
  • Boutique of the Year
  • Fund Manager of the Year
  • Adviser Choice

