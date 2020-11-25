Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SEO More Important Than Ever In A Contactless World

Wednesday, 25 November 2020, 6:27 am
Press Release: Premium SEO NZ

In order to remain competitive in this digital age, especially with COVID forcing more businesses to move large chunks of their operations online, more and more SMEs are beginning to realise their need for Search Engine Optimisation (SEO). In layman’s terms, SEO enables businesses’ websites to appear higher on search engine results, or to be more easily accessed through third-party or partner site links. Effective SEO, particularly when honed towards local markets, can give many an SME the upper hand in turning clicks into sales, even against bigger businesses.

A study by Stella Tomasi and Xiaolin Li published in 2017 highlighted various ways in which SEO has been proven to aid SMEs in growing both their digital footprints and their actual profits by promoting traffic to their websites and longer durations of site visits. The combination of increased traffic and longer visits on a site are more likely to convert to sales that can, in turn, bolster annual profits. Yet, despite the obvious value of SEO to SMEs and companies’ related need to acquire and utilise it well, many businesses, and especially SMEs, are failing to reap the benefits.

Tom McSherry, owner of SEO Christchurch, and Premium SEO, believes that one of the primary reasons for this failure is the corruption that’s rife in the industry. Although tighter regulation of the industry has been implemented recently in Australia, much still needs to be done to right the ship. Since SEO is a complex and oftentimes time consuming process that many SME owners might not fully understand, it is possible for SEO companies to take advantage by offering ineffective services that offer no real value for money, alternatively, charge exorbitant prices and tie clients into extended contracts that reap no sustainable benefits.

In an attempt to undo these types of scams and help SMEs truly benefit from SEO, McSherry believes that the first step is to place freedom and choice back into the hands of SEO clients. The promotion of no-term contracts that allow clients to walk away should they not see results should become an industry mainstay, as should working closely with clients to create tailor-made solutions. SME owners should also seek out SEO companies that conduct in-depth key word and competitor research to ensure that only the best key words are applied.

There are many ways that SMEs can benefit from good SEO, and the first way to ensure this would be to hire a competent company with a good track-record. It might mean spending a bit more money, and possibly having to wait longer for good results, but at least the process will be ROI-positive. SEO is a marketing channel that is proven to work when done correctly, so SMEs would do well to do their homework before hiring an SEO company to ensure that they reap SEO’s many benefits in the new low-contact world.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Premium SEO NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Grey Power: Is Disappointed To Learn Of More Bank Closures

Many older people are being left without essential services because of cost cutting and the march of modern technology. It is now expected that most banking transactions can occur via the internet or telephone. Jan Pentecost, President of the Grey Power ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Supply Chain On Brink Of Overload Says National Road Carriers

The New Zealand supply chain is on the brink of overload and it looks like the upcoming peak imports season may push it over the edge says National Road Carriers Association (NRC) CEO David Aitken. “Worldwide supply chains are in disarray,” says Mr Aitken. ... More>>

Retail: Supermarkets Announced As Government’s Second Market Study

The Government has today launched a market study to ensure New Zealanders are paying a fair price for groceries. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: Retail Sales Recover In The September 2020 Quarter

Retail sales values recorded the largest September quarter rise since the series began in 1995, Stats NZ said today. Spending on major household items, vehicles, and groceries contributed to the strong 7.4 percent ($1.8 billion) rise in total ... More>>

Kea Aerospace: New Zealand Flies Into The Stratosphere

Development has started on a solar-powered, unmanned aircraft that can fly in the stratosphere continuously for months at a time. The zero-emission aircraft will carry a suite of imagery equipment that will be game-changing for many industries, vastly ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 