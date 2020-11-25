HiNZ Announces Fellowship Programme

Health Informatics New Zealand has announced a new Fellowship Programme.

The Fellow of HiNZ Programme recognises Digital Health leaders who demonstrate significant digital and data achievement and contributions, leadership and service for the health and disability sector of New Zealand/Aotearoa.

A group of Founding Fellows will be appointed by the HiNZ Board and announced in early 2021. The Founding Fellows all have a recognised legacy of service and leadership in digital health.

Next year, an annual application process will begin for Fellows, with the first round of applications assessed and appointed by the Founding Fellows and the HiNZ Board.

HiNZ board member Karen Blake says the programme is designed to give industry and professional recognition of outstanding achievement and contribution to digital health in New Zealand as currently people are having to go to offshore organisations for this formal recognition.

“It is inclusive of all areas of health informatics, including industry, technical and clinical,” she says.

There will be an Annual Fellows Breakfast held at Digital Health Week NZ, which in 2021 will be in Wellington from 29 November – 1 December.

© Scoop Media

