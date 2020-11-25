Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nutanix Appoints Matt Maw In New A/NZ Head Of Technology Strategy

Wednesday, 25 November 2020, 1:11 pm
Press Release: Nutanix

Nutanix, a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced the appointment of Matt Maw in the newly created role of A/NZ Head of Technology Strategy. Based in Brisbane, Maw will play a key role across the region as both a senior technologist and sales leader.

The appointment and new role follows the expansion of the Nutanix A/NZ business in the fourth quarter of 2020. The company experienced 18 per cent team growth, 13 per cent customer acquisition growth, and a 14 per cent rise in new partners as businesses increasingly turned to Nutanix to generate immediate infrastructure cost savings and enable cloud transitions.

Maw brings more than 20 years’ experience to the role, joining from VMware and having previously worked at tech giants including Cisco and Dimension Data. He also brings vital customer C-level experience, having served as CTO of Tatts Group, now part of Tabcorp, for more than six years.

“Nutanix offers a completely different way of empowering businesses to use technology to drive change while letting them focus on what they’re good at – something that is more important than ever before,” said Maw.

“With cloud effectively mandated overnight, organisations can no longer afford to lose time and money on outdated infrastructure. Nutanix helps eliminate that waste and provides a pathway to optimise and monetise data, all while transitioning to hybrid cloud.”

Lee Thompson, Nutanix A/NZ Managing Director, said Maw’s diverse experience would be invaluable in educating the local team and customers on the full value Nutanix can bring to businesses, particularly as they adapt operations in the wake of the pandemic.

“Matt understands both the challenges of CIOs and those they answer to,” said Thompson. “That understanding, coupled with the extraordinary value we’re bringing to a market in rebuild mode, is a huge boon for the entire team and our customers across the region.”

The appointment follows Steve Coad joining Nutanix A/NZ as head of its Enterprise division, and David Gage as Channel Director. Maw will work closely with local Systems Engineering Director Tim Hartman and APAC Systems Engineering VP Jeff Smith.

