CoreLogic Ramps Up NZ Investment With Appointment Of New Country Manager

Wednesday, 25 November 2020, 3:59 pm
Press Release: CoreLogic NZ Ltd

CoreLogic International today announced the appointment of Simone Moors to lead New Zealand as Country Manager.

A globally experienced, senior business leader in sales, client relationship management (enterprise and government), partnerships and marketing, Simone has worked across multiple industries including financial services, IT, telecoms, agriculture and broadcasting. Simone spent a decade at Vodafone in various roles across New Zealand, Europe and the USA, worked with Dimension Data (NTT) NZ and most recently AMP NZ.

CoreLogic International CEO, Lisa Claes, said “New Zealand has been a critical and valuable market for CoreLogic for many years, so it was imperative for us to find a high calibre Country Manager to ably lead our continued growth. Simone has significant experience across a variety of industry verticals and geographies, managing large teams to drive revenue growth and deep client relationships, and I am thrilled she’s joined the team.

“Simone’s deep understanding of the NZ market, not to mention her strong sales and business acumen, passion for people and ability to build high performing, customer-centric cultures, made Simone the perfect choice to lead our increasing investment in, and focus on, New Zealand over the months and years ahead."

Simone’s appointment follows seven additional new hires for CoreLogic New Zealand in November 2020 alone, with six new recruits joining the sales team and Tom Coad returning to lead New Zealand’s product roadmap and delivery.

Speaking of her appointment, Simone said, “I’m delighted to be joining CoreLogic New Zealand at a pivotal time of growth and expansion for the business as we drive to strengthen our kiwi footprint. CoreLogic is a leading provider of property data and analytics globally, and while the business already has deep roots in NZ, there’s so much more value we can provide to our customers, industry and the broader community.”

Simone will commence with CoreLogic New Zealand on Wednesday 13 January 2021 based in Auckland, and will report to CoreLogic International CEO, Lisa Claes.

For more information about CoreLogic New Zealand, visit www.corelogic.co.nz.

