Right Choice Roofing Has Launched A New Website Showcasing Concrete Tile And Metal Roofing Services Throughout Kapiti

Wednesday, 25 November 2020, 5:14 pm
Press Release: Right Choice Roofing

Kapiti locals looking for a go-to roofing contractor have a new website to visit. Right Choice Roofing has launched their new website showcasing a wide range of roofing services. The website is www.rightchoiceroofing.co.nz.

Right Choice Roofing has a team of Licensed Building Practitioners that guarantees to deliver high quality roofing solutions. “We give you peace of mind and a go to option for all your roofing requirements, from maintenance to repairs, through to restoration and new roofs,” says Rhyce, owner of Right Choice Roofing.

The website focuses on four main areas: new roofs; roof restoration; and repairs and maintenance.

New Roofs

Need a more cost-effective roof for a newly built or existing home? Not sure if a concrete tile or metal roofing is the best choice for the property? Ask the roofing experts for advice. Right Choice Roofing has an experienced team of roofers to ensure the new roof is installed safe and sound through a thorough onsite assessment.

Roof Restoration

Avoid costly emergency roof repairs. For early signs of wear and tear in the roofing, contact the roofing experts from Right Choice Roofing for roofing assessment. Metal roof and tile roof undergo a thorough restorative process; treatment, cleaning, repair and painting. This guarantees to add 10 plus years of life to the roof.

Repairs and Maintenance

Without proper planning and maintenance, the roof can develop cracks and damage as it is more exposed to the harsh weather everyday. Roof repairs and maintenance is a cost-effective solution before it leads to a more serious and expensive fixing. Right Choice Roofing offers a 24/7 emergency roofing service for serious leaks or holes in your roof.

Right Choice Roofing services the Kapiti Coast, Wellington & Manawatu

For more information on the roofing installation, repairs and maintenance provided by Right Choice Roofing, go to: www.rightchoiceroofing.co.nz.

