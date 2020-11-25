Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Triac Light & Sound: New Website To Provide Info To Tauranga Locals Of Their Audio, Visual & Event Lighting Services

Wednesday, 25 November 2020, 6:23 pm
Press Release: Triac Light and Sound

Are you looking for audio, visual and lighting specialists for an upcoming event or party? Find all the event solutions and equipment you need to hire from the recently launched website of Triac Light and Sound. The website is www.triaclightandsound.co.nz.

With over 37 years of experience in the audiovisual industry, Triac Light and Sound guarantees to provide top-quality solutions for sound, audio and lighting needs in private functions and small or large events. From sound equipment for indoor or outdoor concerts, lighting and AV requirements for private functions to equipment hire for parties like karaoke and disco lights, Triac Light and Sound is a one-stop-shop.

The website focuses on three main areas: event solutions; AV equipment hire; and sound equipment sales and installation.

Event Solutions

For end-to-end event solutions, from design to de-installation, contact the team of sound and light experts from Triac Light and Sound. The team has worked alongside entertainment professionals and event managers for years in bringing jaw-dropping concerts, sporting events and trade launches to another level through enticing sounds and lighting.

Equipment Hire

Need a karaoke, a disco light or a DJ equipment for an upcoming party? Find an expert team with a licensed electrician, electronics technician, and qualified telecommunications technician that will set up everything for the event to run smoothly. Triac Light and Sound offers light and sound rental including sound systems, vibrant party lights, LED screens and karaoke machine to ensure that every party in New Zealand has the best light and sound that everyone will remember.

Sales and Installation

Find the best range of sound equipment for sale in New Zealand from Triac Light and Sound. Talk to the experts for the best recommendations for the design, supply and installation of AV equipment, sound systems and lighting systems for your venue. There is a wide array of AV equipment for sale. From projectors and screens, interactive whiteboards, audio processors, assistive listening systems to lighting consoles, effects machines and lasers, they design, supply and install it all.

Triac Light and Sound services from Tauranga, Bay of Plenty and across New Zealand

For more information on the AV equipment for hire and sale by Triac Light and Sound, go to: www.triaclightandsound.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Triac Light and Sound on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Grey Power: Is Disappointed To Learn Of More Bank Closures

Many older people are being left without essential services because of cost cutting and the march of modern technology. It is now expected that most banking transactions can occur via the internet or telephone. Jan Pentecost, President of the Grey Power ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Supply Chain On Brink Of Overload Says National Road Carriers

The New Zealand supply chain is on the brink of overload and it looks like the upcoming peak imports season may push it over the edge says National Road Carriers Association (NRC) CEO David Aitken. “Worldwide supply chains are in disarray,” says Mr Aitken. ... More>>

Retail: Supermarkets Announced As Government’s Second Market Study

The Government has today launched a market study to ensure New Zealanders are paying a fair price for groceries. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: Retail Sales Recover In The September 2020 Quarter

Retail sales values recorded the largest September quarter rise since the series began in 1995, Stats NZ said today. Spending on major household items, vehicles, and groceries contributed to the strong 7.4 percent ($1.8 billion) rise in total ... More>>

Kea Aerospace: New Zealand Flies Into The Stratosphere

Development has started on a solar-powered, unmanned aircraft that can fly in the stratosphere continuously for months at a time. The zero-emission aircraft will carry a suite of imagery equipment that will be game-changing for many industries, vastly ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 