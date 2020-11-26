Start Planning For Your Cook Islands Holiday With A New Virtual 360 Navigation Tool

Pacific Resort Rarotonga

In the not too distant future travel to the Cook Islands will once again become a reality. To help travellers with Polynesian planning, the Cook Islands has created an all new virtual reality feature online, showcasing six of their 15 islands.

Virtual planners can navigate their way around popular islands such as Rarotonga and Aitutaki from a computer, tablet or mobile device, whilst also utilising the 360 navigation tool for an expanded outlook on accommodation, lagoons, scenic views and sites, plus dining facilities and activity locations.

Take in aerial views of Aitutaki lagoon, place yourself on One Foot Island or snorkel on Muri Lagoon in Rarotonga and plan a picnic spot near Black Rock to sip sunset drinks. Explore accommodation options ranging from self-contained properties to lagoon facing resorts.

“The new virtual tours and 360 navigation tool allows soon to visit travellers the opportunity to explore, dream and plan ahead for welcomed visitation to the Cook Islands,” said Graeme West, General Manager Australasia, Cook Islands Tourism.

Paradise is loading… see www.cookislands.travel to view 360 Virtual Tours and safety practices including a CookSafe contact tracing programme, ahead of welcoming visitors soon.

