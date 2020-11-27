Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Icebreaker Appoints FIRST Digital As Analytics Partner

Friday, 27 November 2020, 6:12 am
Press Release: FIRST digital

FIRST Digital will be providing ongoing analytics, insights and tracking implementation support for Icebreaker’s global ecommerce team.

FIRST Digital NZ has been working on key analytics, conversion and tracking implementation projects for Icebreaker since 2017. The digital marketing agency has recently been appointed as a long-term partner providing ongoing training and support to the brand’s global ecommerce team.

“We are excited to solidify our partnership with Icebreaker Global and provide the opportunity for a deeper level of insights and analysis as they extend their global ecommerce reach.” Says Danny Parker, Commercial Director for FIRST Digital.

FIRST Digital’s goal is to equip and support the Icebreaker team to further advance their ecommerce business by being able to leverage the full potential of their Analytics platform.

Over the years, FIRST has helped Icebreaker gain insight on the 360 customer shopping experience and use data to optimise marketing channels towards core online and offline KPIs for the business.

The appointment of FIRST comes at an opportune time with big changes happening in the world of analytics. Google recently launched Google Analytics 4, which builds on the foundation of the App+Web property introduced in beta last year. The new measurement model has machine learning at its core and offers a more unified solution for cross-device measurement. It is also privacy-centric, which complies with industry changes regarding cookie and identifier restrictions.

FIRST will be able to assist Icebreaker future-proof their analytics setup using the new technologies that allow faster page load, better user tracking and improved security.

