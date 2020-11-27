Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Northcote’s Community Purpose Being Served With Support From Local Property Consultancy Company

Friday, 27 November 2020, 10:49 am
Press Release: The Property Group

New building structure containing a church, 95-place childcare facility, audio and visual production suites, café, function spaces and office space is being built on Auckland’s North Shore.

The Property Group Limited (TPG) is providing Harbourside Church a fully integrated property consultancy service from strategy formulation through to project delivery and implementation of a new space. The Church was previously located a few blocks away from the new site, on the harbour’s edge, also on Auckland’s North Shore. According to General Manager Mac Andrae, the old Church site, which will now give space to a new development of hundreds of apartments, had served as the Church facility for over 30 years and had reached the end of its useful life. “Harbourside Church has a strong community outreach and was looking for a place that would meet all of our needs and still leave a positive legacy to society, where the community could gather and where generations to come could be fed and cared for.”

Harbourside Church concept

TPG selected and negotiated the acquisition of a strategically located development site from the Warehouse Group Limited that meets all the development’s requirements, including quality public transport routes on its doorstep. TPG also managed to deliver the carpark prior to completion of the building, which currently serves both as a parking space for the public and as a source of income for the Church.

Harbourside construction site

The project now is in stage 2 of 3 stages and the building is starting to take shape, with key spaces already able to be visualised.

To find out more about this project or other projects TPG has helped deliver across New Zealand visit propertygroup.co.nz, or email enquiries@propertygroup.co.nz.

About The Property Group Limited

The Property Group Limited (TPG) is New Zealand’s largest independent specialist property consultancy, with 13 offices nationwide. They are proud to offer end-to-end property, planning, and development advice to enable clients to make decisions that add value to their business. From the north to the south, TPG has a variety of experts who are dedicated to providing a full property package.

