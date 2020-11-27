Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Komiti Pasefika Supports RSE Changes

Friday, 27 November 2020, 12:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

Komiti Pasefika, the voice of unionised Pacific Island working people in Aotearoa, is supportive of the changes to the RSE (Recognised Seasonal Employer) scheme

"People in the Pacific Islands will benefit from the move to ensure the living wage of $22.10 is the minimum people will get paid. This will enable these working people to financially support their families and contribute to their country of origin. This is especially significant given the impact of COVID on tourism in the Pacific," Komiti Pasefika Co-convenor Caroline Mareko said.

"It is totally appropriate that the costs of managed isolation are met by the employer. It is unacceptable for any of the costs of managed isolation, or travel, or accommodation, once out of isolation, to be met by the employee. We think it is important to note that the accommodation provided needs to be of a high, liveable standard - warm, dry, spacious and clean. Too often we have heard stories of slum like housing."

"RSE employers also have a duty to be providing for the health and safety needs. Employers need to be providing for PPE (personal protective equipment) as necessary. Employers also need to ensure that any relevant COVID information is provided into the relevant languages."

"Our people have workplace rights." Said Komiti Pasefika Youth Convenor, Yanah Partsch. "We believe those employers who are part of the RSE scheme should be required to provide information, in the relevant languages, to all employees. This would be best practice and something we will campaign to include with all RSE scheme employers."

"Komiti Pasefika wants to see a commitment that should either all, or part of, Aotearoa move back to a ‘lockdown’ situation that there is a plan for the safe repatriation of these working people from the Pacific," said Komiti Pasefika Convenor, Caroline Mareko.

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Government: New Year Border Exception For Seasonal Workers In The Horticulture And Wine Industries

2000 additional RSE workers to enter New Zealand early next year employers must pay these workers at least $22.10 an hour employers will cover costs of managed isolation for the RSE workers RSE workers will be paid the equivalent of 30 hours work a week ... More>>

ALSO:

Grey Power: Is Disappointed To Learn Of More Bank Closures

Many older people are being left without essential services because of cost cutting and the march of modern technology. It is now expected that most banking transactions can occur via the internet or telephone. Jan Pentecost, President of the Grey Power ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Supply Chain On Brink Of Overload Says National Road Carriers

The New Zealand supply chain is on the brink of overload and it looks like the upcoming peak imports season may push it over the edge says National Road Carriers Association (NRC) CEO David Aitken. “Worldwide supply chains are in disarray,” says Mr Aitken. ... More>>

Stats NZ: Annual Goods Trade Surplus At 28-Year High

New Zealand’s annual goods trade surplus reached a 28-year high of $2.2 billion as imports tumbled in the year ended October 2020, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest annual surplus since the July 1992 year, driven mainly by much lower ... More>>

ComCom: How Real Is That Bargain?

The Commerce Commission urges retailers and consumers to think hard about the bargains being offered as ‘Black Friday’ and Christmas draw near. Black Friday has now overtaken Boxing Day in terms of retail spending, according to data from electronic ... More>>

Stats NZ: Births And Deaths: Year Ended September 2020

Births and deaths releases provide statistics on the number of births and deaths registered in New Zealand, and selected fertility and mortality rates. Key facts For the year ended September 2020: 57,753 live births and 32,670 deaths ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 